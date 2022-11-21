Read full article on original website
Cooking with Ease by Melissa Tate: Homemade Hot Chocolate
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) As we edge towards the New Year, my brain already starts going toward new goals. What do I want to do different next year? What do I want to do better? How can I support my people more? How can I use my gifts to spark joy in myself, and others?
Rockwall Breakfast Rotary’s ‘Coats for Kids’ program a heart-WARM-ing success
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) Rockwall Breakfast Rotary Club’s annual Coats for Kids event was held at Costco on November 5. Breakfast Rotary and Rockwall Independent School District partner each year to provide new coats for elementary school children in Rockwall. In addition, Rockwall Breakfast Rotary provides coats for The Rainbow Room in Rockwall, an organization that works directly with Child Protective Services in providing for their children in need.
Rockwall Helping Hands, assisted by volunteers, provides Thanksgiving meals to 350 families
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) On Monday, Nov. 21st, and Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, Helping Hands passed out 350 Thanksgiving meals to local families. These boxes included gravy, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin, soup, bread, potatoes, stuffing, and a cake mix with peaches for dessert. With the help...
secretdallas.com
Immerse Yourself In Everything Christmas At This Enormous Multi-Sensory Pop-Up
Experience the most wonderful time of the year like never before here in Dallas!. It looks like Dallas is on the Nice List this year because Santa has lugged the entire North Pole down to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center this holiday season once again for an enormous winter wonderland featuring over 2 million sparkling lights, more than 15,000 ornaments, hundreds of Christmas trees, awe-inspiring work of artisan ice sculptors, endless activities and so much more!
Marcus, Flower Mound cheerleaders to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
When you’re watching the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, keep an eye out for cheerleaders from Marcus and Flower Mound high schools, making their debut in the classic Thanksgiving tradition. About six months ago, Flower Mound Jaguar cheerleaders found out they were invited to participate...
U.S. Chamber of Commerce awards Rockwall Chamber with 5-Star accreditation
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with 5 Stars for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community. “Chambers of commerce that achieve an Accreditation designation are...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Gorgeously Preserved Prairie-Style House in Munger Place
Almost 30 years ago, Frank Parker came to visit 5007 Junius St., his childhood home, on Christmas Day. The then-owners, Susan and James Wren, weren’t there, so Parker sat on the front porch of the Prairie-style house for a bit, then left. He returned a week later to introduce himself and get a tour of the property. As the Wrens showed him around, they swapped stories and reminisced, becoming fast friends. When Parker turned 90 in 1996, he sent them an invitation to his birthday party at Park Cities Baptist Church’s Ellis Parlor.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
fox4news.com
Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank
MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27
Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
Jersey Mike's Subs to offer sandwiches in Plano
Jersey Mike's Subs is set to open a new Plano location in 2023. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open a new location in Plano. The new store will be located at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 102B, at the southeast corner of the intersection of Independence Parkway and Parker Road. No opening date is available yet, but construction is slated to conclude in March 2023, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant is also listed as “coming soon” on Jersey Mike’s website. Jersey Mike’s serves a variety of custom-made hot or cold sandwiches. www.jerseymikes.com.
Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
This restaurant has the largest patio in Dallas’ Preston Hollow
"We've got the largest patio in Preston Hollow, serving all sorts of margaritas and a great array of Tex-Mex food," Stan said.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
Fort Worth Weekly
Wild Acre Reboot
Wild Acre Brewing Company, 1734 E El Paso St, FW. 817-271-1659. 11am-8pm Sun, 11am-10pm Mon-Sat. Passing through the dark beer garden on my way to the entrance of Wild Acre, I noticed new additions to the sprawling outdoor space, including a looming playground tower. Inside, the brewery was brightly lit with holiday lights and decor.
Get your tickets now for Heath Holiday Tour Dec. 1-2
HEATH, TX (Nov. 18, 2022) Ring in the holiday season by joining the community in this great tradition. The annual Heath Holiday Home Tour will be held Thursday, December 1, 5:30 – 8:00 pm and Friday, December 2, 10:00 – 2:00 pm. Thanks to generous Heath homeowners, Rockwall-Heath...
CandysDirt.com
Why HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Is Coming Back for a Third Season
If you’re a homeowner in Allen, Lucas, or McKinney and you have $100,000 to $250,000 to spare for renovation costs, here’s some good news:. HGTV’s No Demo Reno with designer Jenn Todryk, who makes central Collin County her home base, will be back for a 12-episode third season next summer.
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas
Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Dec. 3-4. RAM will be set up at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, located at 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.
Rockwall Community Band to present free Christmas concert
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 18, 2022) Don’t miss the Rockwall Community Band Christmas Concert set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at First United Methodist Church Rockwall, 1200 E. Yellowjacket Lane. Admission is free! Directed by Mike McGill and Lewis Phelps.
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
