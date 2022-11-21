ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ribbon News

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Breakfast Rotary’s ‘Coats for Kids’ program a heart-WARM-ing success

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) Rockwall Breakfast Rotary Club’s annual Coats for Kids event was held at Costco on November 5. Breakfast Rotary and Rockwall Independent School District partner each year to provide new coats for elementary school children in Rockwall. In addition, Rockwall Breakfast Rotary provides coats for The Rainbow Room in Rockwall, an organization that works directly with Child Protective Services in providing for their children in need.
ROCKWALL, TX
secretdallas.com

Immerse Yourself In Everything Christmas At This Enormous Multi-Sensory Pop-Up

Experience the most wonderful time of the year like never before here in Dallas!. It looks like Dallas is on the Nice List this year because Santa has lugged the entire North Pole down to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center this holiday season once again for an enormous winter wonderland featuring over 2 million sparkling lights, more than 15,000 ornaments, hundreds of Christmas trees, awe-inspiring work of artisan ice sculptors, endless activities and so much more!
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Gorgeously Preserved Prairie-Style House in Munger Place

Almost 30 years ago, Frank Parker came to visit 5007 Junius St., his childhood home, on Christmas Day. The then-owners, Susan and James Wren, weren’t there, so Parker sat on the front porch of the Prairie-style house for a bit, then left. He returned a week later to introduce himself and get a tour of the property. As the Wrens showed him around, they swapped stories and reminisced, becoming fast friends. When Parker turned 90 in 1996, he sent them an invitation to his birthday party at Park Cities Baptist Church’s Ellis Parlor.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank

MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
MANSFIELD, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27

Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jersey Mike's Subs to offer sandwiches in Plano

Jersey Mike's Subs is set to open a new Plano location in 2023. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open a new location in Plano. The new store will be located at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 102B, at the southeast corner of the intersection of Independence Parkway and Parker Road. No opening date is available yet, but construction is slated to conclude in March 2023, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant is also listed as “coming soon” on Jersey Mike’s website. Jersey Mike’s serves a variety of custom-made hot or cold sandwiches. www.jerseymikes.com.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Wild Acre Reboot

Wild Acre Brewing Company, 1734 E El Paso St, FW. 817-271-1659. 11am-8pm Sun, 11am-10pm Mon-Sat. Passing through the dark beer garden on my way to the entrance of Wild Acre, I noticed new additions to the sprawling outdoor space, including a looming playground tower. Inside, the brewery was brightly lit with holiday lights and decor.
FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Get your tickets now for Heath Holiday Tour Dec. 1-2

HEATH, TX (Nov. 18, 2022) Ring in the holiday season by joining the community in this great tradition. The annual Heath Holiday Home Tour will be held Thursday, December 1, 5:30 – 8:00 pm and Friday, December 2, 10:00 – 2:00 pm. Thanks to generous Heath homeowners, Rockwall-Heath...
HEATH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Why HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Is Coming Back for a Third Season

If you’re a homeowner in Allen, Lucas, or McKinney and you have $100,000 to $250,000 to spare for renovation costs, here’s some good news:. HGTV’s No Demo Reno with designer Jenn Todryk, who makes central Collin County her home base, will be back for a 12-episode third season next summer.
ALLEN, TX
Steven Doyle

RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas

Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Dec. 3-4. RAM will be set up at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, located at 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy