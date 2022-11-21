ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup 2022: American journalist 'detained' over rainbow shirt ahead of U.S.-Wales match

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ureF_0jIqSzMZ00

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — Two American journalists have been told to remove rainbow-patterned articles of clothing by authorities at World Cup venues in Qatar in recent days.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Times reporter Kevin Baxter was told by a police officer at the U.S. men's national team's Qatari training site that a rainbow-colored mask was not allowed.

Two days later, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, where the USMNT plays Wales on Monday night, longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl said that he was told by security to change out of a shirt with a rainbow pattern around a soccer ball. FIFA told Yahoo Sports that the incident was a "mistake," and said it has been "sorted."

Wahl said in a follow-up tweet that he was detained for “nearly half an hour.” He wrote on his website that, after tweeting about the incident, a security guard “forcibly ripped my phone from my hands.” He was eventually allowed to enter with the shirt on, but only after what he described as an “ordeal.”

LGBTQ rights have become one of several flashpoints of this World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is criminalized. FIFA and the Supreme Committee, the joint World Cup organizers, have promised LGBTQ fans and participants that they are welcome. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Saturday that he'd "been speaking about this topic with the highest leadership of the country — several times, not just once. And they have confirmed that I can confirm that everybody is welcome."

But before Monday's matches kicked off, seven European teams had scrapped plans to wear rainbow-colored anti-discrimination captains' armbands after FIFA threatened them with “sporting sanctions.”

What fans and Western officials have always worried about, though, is the inability of organizers to control the actions of every single local police officer and security guard.

Baxter — who has been wearing the rainbow-colored mask, among others, for roughly two years — was told to remove it as he entered the Thani bin Jassim stadium ahead of a U.S. training session. He was then offered a standard blue mask, at which point he realized that he’d likely been told to remove it because of the LGBTQ Pride colors. “And that's when I got upset,” he told Yahoo Sports. He refused to wear the plain mask, and went without one.

After Baxter tweeted about the incident, a U.S. Soccer official came to him “very upset with the police officer's actions,” he said. He later received a call from a Supreme Committee representative, who asked about his safety, and said they would look into the incident.

Wahl also said he received an apology from a FIFA official. Here is the rest of his description of the incident from Wahl's website:

One security guard told me that my shirt was "political" and not allowed. Another continually refused to give me back my phone. Another guard yelled at me as he stood above me—I was sitting on a chair by now—that I had to remove my shirt.

I told him no.

"You can make this easy. Take off your shirt," one said.

I told him no, adding that my shirt wasn't political at all.

My friend Andrew Das, a reporter for the New York Times, walked past, and I informed him what was going on. They detained him too.

Eventually, the guards made me stand up, turn around and face the CCTV camera above us.

"Are you from the UK?" one guard asked.

"New York," I said. This was getting annoying. I arrived when I did so I'd have enough time to watch the Netherlands-Senegal game, and now I was missing it.

Finally, they let Andy go. And then a security commander approached me. He said they were letting me through and apologized. We shook hands.

One of the security guards told me they were just trying to protect me from fans inside who could harm me for wearing the shirt.

(A FIFA rep later apologized to me as well.)

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher. Few of the players had ever met before they...
WSOC Charlotte

Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
WSOC Charlotte

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days...
WSOC Charlotte

South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Another favored team has failed to impress in the early stages of the World Cup. This time it was South Korea holding South American power Uruguay to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team. The draw...
WSOC Charlotte

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first man to score in 5 World Cups

As drama swirls around Cristiano Ronaldo off the pitch, he made history on it on Thursday. The Portugal striker scored on a penalty kick in a win over Ghana. When the ball hit the back of the net, he became the first man to score a goal in five separate World Cups. The goal broke a scoreless tie in the 64th minute and proved to be the difference in the 3-2 win.
WSOC Charlotte

Embolo scores, doesn't celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Born in Cameroon but playing for Switzerland, of course Breel Embolo would score when those two countries met at the World Cup. Embolo promised he wouldn't celebrate if he scored for the Swiss team against his country of birth on Thursday, and he kept his word. It turned out to be the only goal of the match as Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0.
WSOC Charlotte

Iranian soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and...
WSOC Charlotte

Stranded World Cup fans offered full refunds after housing didn't have toilets or wash basins

Stranded World Cup fans who hoped to stay in "fan villages" are being offered full refunds by the Supreme Committee in charge of organizing the event, according to ESPN. Those fans were left without acceptable accommodations after "fan village" sites were left without basic amenities, like toilets and wash basins. The "fan villages" were constructed to allow World Cup fans to attend the event cheaply. For $200 a night, fans believed they would be staying in a converted shipping container furnished with basic amenities. When those fans arrived, they discovered some of the sites were unfinished and still under construction.
WSOC Charlotte

Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup's surprise stars

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira. The 1998 tournament in France had Ricky Martin. For many fans, the unofficial soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar is fast becoming the incessant chanting of street marshals, better knows as Last Mile Marshals.
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup draws record viewership to Telemundo and Peacock

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The World Cup is drawing record viewership to Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo and Peacock, with Mexico’s match against Poland giving the digital streaming platforms their biggest weekday in total consumption. Mexico's win on Tuesday was the most-streamed World Cup game in U.S....
WSOC Charlotte

Iran arrests soccer player over government criticism

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — State-linked media in Iran are reporting that Voria Ghafouri, a former member of the country’s national soccer team, has been arrested for criticizing the government. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported om Thursday that he was arrested for...
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup mystery solved: Why players lie down to defend free kicks

DOHA, Qatar — As Brazilian star Neymar lined up a dangerous free kick on Thursday in his team's 2022 World Cup opener, one of his Serbian opponents, Andrija Zivković, did something that, to the untrained eye, seemed curious. He lowered himself to the grass, and turned his back to the ball, and just lay there, as if to fall asleep.
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup logs more than half the record of scoreless draws

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday was the fourth scoreless game of this year's World Cup — already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches. The record for scoreless draws in the World...
WSOC Charlotte

Davis Cup: Italy tops US in doubles to reach semifinals

MÁLAGA, Spain — (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
118K+
Followers
136K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy