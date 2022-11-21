Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
The Ringer
The Winners and Losers of NFL Thanksgiving Day Football
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers—Thanksgiving edition. Which one are you?. Winner: The Backdoor Double Cover. I’m thankful that New York legalized sports...
The Ringer
Good Night for Mac, Bad Night for the Special Teams, the Defense, and the Refs
Brian recaps the Patriots’ loss to the Vikings, Mac’s strong performance, some questionable calls, and the Pats’ miscues that cost them the game (0:15). Next, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the Pats’ continuing struggles in the red zone, defending Justin Jefferson, silver linings from tonight’s game, and more (23:15). Brian ends with a few listener calls, and adds a couple thoughts on the Celtics and Sox (43:00).
The Ringer
Are the Cowboys Legit Contenders? Plus, Thanksgiving Leans and Ben Simmons’s Return to Philly
The East Coast Bias boys kick things off by discussing whether the Cowboys or the 49ers are better positioned to win the NFC (1:00). Then, they break down all three Thanksgiving games (19:00) and share their favorite bets for the weekend games (32:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out some Ben Simmons props to bet in his return to Philly (43:00).
The Ringer
Cowboys Edge Giants in Thanksgiving Showdown
(08:51) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to react to the Giants’ 28-20 loss to the Cowboys. (39:46) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 12. We always want to hear from you! Leave...
The Ringer
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on the Jets’ Next Moves
Kevin is joined by the renowned New York radio personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to discuss all things New York Jets, as well as Mets vs. Yankees fandom and the time of his career he spent in Orlando (0:50). Then, Kevin and Lindsay Jones are joined by Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson to talk about his favorite receivers, his thoughts on Zach Wilson, the state of the Lions, his work with NFL All Day, and more (18:15).
The Ringer
Is John Wall Aging Gracefully?
Kyle and Seerat start the pod by celebrating Jordan Clarkson’s impactful performances with the Utah Jazz this season. They then dive into John Wall’s college and pro career, make comps to some of his younger contemporaries, and examine his speed and creativity (3:44). Next, they take a look at how he has adapted to the Clippers’ system and the organizational playmaking skills his newest team is benefitting from (21:50). Finally, they explore why there is a decline in veterans playing in the current NBA, speculate on Wall’s future in Los Angeles, and share some egregious pickup game anecdotes (30:35).
LULU OF A DEBUT: BHS Bruins to face top-tier Texas 5A team
For the ninth time since 2014 Clent Stewart will guide the Bartlesville High School varsity boys program into a new season. It starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Duncanville, Texas., when the Bruins will take on South Oak Cliff High (Dallas, Texas). This is a marshmallow opener for the Bartlesville Bruins — South Oak...
The Ringer
Vikings Radio Announcer Pete Bercich on the Pats-Vikings Thanksgiving Game
Brian starts off by assessing Matt Patricia’s tenure so far as offensive coordinator, and how the Patriots offense has suffered under him (0:30). Then, he chats with Vikings radio analyst Pete Bercich about the upcoming Thanksgiving night game between the Pats and the Vikes, similarities between Mac and Kirk Cousins, Pete’s memories of playing with Randy Moss, and more (18:00). Brian ends by breaking down the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls on Monday night, and Patrice Bergeron reaching 1,000 points (53:00).
The Ringer
NFC Guesses, a Jets Benching, Thanksgiving Picks, and Mike Birbiglia’s First Appearance
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss the NFC contenders emerging as the season rolls along, some of their favorite games from the Sunday slate, and each of the Thanksgiving NFL games (2:50). Then Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about the Jets benching second-year QB Zach Wilson ahead of their matchup with the Bears, looking for value in this week’s matchups, and the big sports weekend ahead (42:42), before making Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 12 (1:05:06). Finally Bill is joined by stand-up comedian Mike Birbiglia to discuss his one-man show The Old Man and the Pool, the best parts about working in comedy, the impact of Netflix, Boston stuff, and more (1:24:44).
The Ringer
Week 12 Power Rankings: Cowboys and Niners Ascend
Austin is joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss the change in the power rankings following Week 11. First, they discuss the top tier of playoff contenders in the NFL (01:41), including the Cowboys (07:18) and 49ers (11:20). Then, they discuss the dysfunction in Arizona (19:54) and whether Jalen Hurts can lead the Eagles to championship contention (27:36). Finally, they discuss their game of the week (37:48) and the suspect play of Zach Wilson (49:33).
The Ringer
Kings Beam Team Lessons and Arkansas-Creighton Takeaways
KOC and J. Kyle Mann begin the show discussing the Kings’ resurgence in the NBA, looking specifically at Domantas Sabonis (02:18). Next, they take a look at the Thompson twins and compare them to Ja Morant and De’Aaron Fox (15:55). Do the twins need to develop consistent jump shots to make it in the NBA? Also, they recap the Creighton-Arkansas game from Tuesday night and talk about the prospects from both schools (25:58). The guys debate the potential of Emoni Bates in their new segment, YouTube Obsessions, before diving into this week’s Wemby update (37:50).
The Ringer
Pie-a-Palooza! Thanksgiving Betting Preview and Favorite Sunday Bets With a Side of Pie.
For the second straight year, the Ringer Gambling family comes together to break down the Thanksgiving NFL games while eating and ranking pie. First, Austin, Warren, and House share their thoughts on the red-hot Lions and why they may be the side to back (6:00). Then, they discuss the NFC East showdown between the Giants and Cowboys (17:00) before explaining why the Vikings may struggle protecting Kirk Cousins for the second straight week (27:00). Finally, they each select their best Sunday game to bet on (44:00) and select the Betting Buddy of the Week (60:00).
The Ringer
Would Texas A&M Pay $86 Million to Fire Jimbo Fisher?
I’m pretty confident Jimbo Fisher is the world’s richest Jimbo. By the time you make big money you’re probably going by James or Jim. The Forbes billionaire list has no Jimbos, but it does have one Jimmy (Haslam, owner of the Cleveland Browns) and one Jimmy John (the sandwich guy). Jimbo is one of the five active college football coaches with a national championship victory, the other four are Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Mack Brown, and as of January, Kirby Smart. (Yes, college football also has very rich men named “Dabo,” “Mack,” and “Kirby.”)
Comments / 0