She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley did not mince words with her recent comments following something the quarterback's new girlfriend did.
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
On a recent episode of Gabby Bernstein’s Dear Gabby podcast, Kelly Ripa shared that her husband, Mark Consuelos, tried to teach her mother Esther how to meditate (for the first time ever) and it was certainly an experience. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host said her hubby uses...
Eight-time major champion golfer Tom Watson and his wife LeslieAnne Wade announced their three-month marriage will be terminated after an "unexpected illness."
Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
GOOD Morning America’s Robin Roberts has shared a major announcement about her co-host Michael Strahan during Wednesday’s live show. The former NFL star’s colleagues, as well as fans, are sending him their congratulations in response to the big career acknowledgment he’s set to receive. During GMA...
Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. Last month, the 74-year-old TV sports analyst revealed during a “Fox NFL Sunday” segment that he learned he had bladder...
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
“Sacked!” I’m definitely not a regular New York Post reader, but that headline – about the recently announced divorce between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady – got me. “Brady takes another hit as Gisele splits,” it screamed. The cover depicted a mocked-up image of Bundchen tackling Brady while holding up her divorce decree like a Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s not that we didn’t know the split between the NFL’s star quarterback and his Victoria’s Secret model wife was coming. It’s how it happened that’s surprising.The couple announced last week that they had filed for divorce and reached a settlement after...
The supermodel was captured arriving at a New York City airport over the weekend, marking her first appearance since she spent time in Costa Rica earlier this month Gisele Bündchen has been spotted out in New York City for the first time following her trip to Costa Rica. The supermodel, 42, was captured arriving at a New York City airport over the weekend, marking her first appearance since she and her two kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — went on vacation to Costa Rica with their jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim...
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Tom Brady took his children out to the movies on his very first night as an official single dad. The NFL star, 45, was spotted with his daughter, Vivian, 9, and his son Benjamin, 12, just hours after confirming his finalized divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 42.On Friday, October 28, Brady and his kids headed out to the CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park, Fla., in very casual and comfy couture. The father-of-three — who shares son John, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51 — sported a charcoal-colored hoodie, light gray sweatpants, a baseball cap, white sneakers and had a camouflage shoulder...
