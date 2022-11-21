ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

University of Michigan law school says it won't participate in US News rankings

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7A7c_0jIqScJ600

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan says its law school will not be participating in U.S. News & World Report ranking.

According to a letter, Dean Mark West says recent changes in the ranking process "reflect a lack of understanding about how law schools operate," in addition to lack of transparency in U.S. News' methodology and content.

For example, West says the rankings rely heavily on administrators and faculty members to give their opinions about their perception of the reputation of every other law school, which he argues should not guide decision making for potential students.

"This situation presents, at best, inequitable presentation of data and at worst, an unregulated opportunity for manipulation. In addition, if a law school wants to see the full set of aggregate data that others submit, it must pay U.S. News for access," West said in the letter. "The staff time required to prepare our submission also comes at a cost—both financial and of opportunity—that no public institution should shoulder in the service of a revenue-generating third-party endeavor."

U of M follows other top universities, including Yale and Harvard, which also criticized U.S. News' ranking.

Last week, Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken called the rankings "profoundly flawed," saying they "disincentivize programs that support public interest careers, champion need-based aid, and welcome working-class students into the profession."

West applaud Gerken for her decision to withdraw from the ranking.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local8now.com

Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age

Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man charged with threatening congressman, FBI head

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man used the phone and internet to make violent threats against a California congressman and the head of the FBI, authorities said Tuesday.Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed.Walter's parents told investigators that their son has a history of mental illness and wasn't getting treatment, FBI agent Sean Thomas said in an affidavit filed to support the charge.Walter is accused of leaving a Nov. 3 phone message for U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, a California Democrat, saying he was going to die.On Nov. 19, Walter posted comments on Facebook next to a video of FBI Director Christopher Wray, threatening to kill him, Thomas said.Walter had a gun in his hand when local police visited his home on Nov. 8, the FBI said."Although no direct threats were made towards law enforcement, Walter did claim that he would defend himself against the U.S. government," Thomas said.Walter went on a rant about kids being assaulted and a lawsuit involving Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the agent said.Walter will remain in custody at least until a hearing on Dec. 1. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Detroit

LGBTQ centers in Metro Detroit face threats, harassment

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After the shooting in Colorado over the weekend, a local LGBTQ community center invited people to gather Monday evening and discuss the rise in threats and violence against the queer community. Organizations that serve the LGBTQIA+ community in Metro Detroit are taking steps to ensure their members are safe.LGBT Detroit believes a vandalized sign and neon zip ties strewn about their location on Greenfield Road is a way someone is trying to intimidate those visiting the safe space in Northwest Detroit. "We've always been aware of people like us being assaulted. LGBT people have a...
FERNDALE, MI
CBS Detroit

Law enforcement warn of consequences hoax threats carry

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It seems almost every day in recent weeks, we hear about threats disrupting classes and shutting down schools. Law enforcement in Oakland County investigates one to five threats a day. Each one carries serious consequences.Attorney Corey Silverstein stood beside kids who've bluffed on social media or scrawled on walls they're looking do alleged violence at school."Nowadays, we're seeing these threats coming in from 11-year-olds and such. These are not developed minds; these are not mature minds that know what's going on that they fully grasp what they're doing when they say it," Silverstein said. Most of...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy