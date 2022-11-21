ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants Injury Update | Week 12

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be playing under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. After playing in games on Sunday, the teams will have a short week to recuperate and get players back from injuries. While several key Cowboys players returned to the lineup...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Significant Position Decision

The Dallas Cowboys have been playing all season without starting left tackle Tyron Smith. And they've been playing very well up front. But what should happen when Tyron Smith is ready to return?. The longtime All-Pro offensive tackle will be the team's starting left tackle, according to owner Jerry Jones.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss

Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially towards Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: 49ers, Jets among 11 potential suitors if Packers look to deal star QB in 2023

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers went three straight seasons with at least 13 wins and a playoff appearance from 2019-2021. With less than half of the 2022 campaign remaining, Green Bay isn't even guaranteed to crack the postseason this time around. And Rodgers, 38, is enduring one of the roughest offensive performances of his career. It's not inconceivable, after back-to-back offseasons in which the legendary quarterback entertained a split from the Pack, the possibility will arise again.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high

Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
ClutchPoints

Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is

As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB

Mike Evans may love playing with Tom Brady right now, but that has not always been the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Speaking with Von Miller on The Von Cast recently, Evans admitted he grew up not liking Brady. After all, he was a huge Peyton Manning fan, so he saw TB12 […] The post ‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge

Though the World Series is barely over, MLB fans are already clamoring to see where the biggest names on the free agency market will land and if their preferred team will either land a big fish or lose one to another pond. And this year, there isn’t a bigger fish than Aaron Judge, the New […] The post Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

