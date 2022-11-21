Read full article on original website
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN 'Analyst' Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
ESPN's latest "hot take''? The opining that Odell Beckham Jr. is the "last thing" that the Dallas Cowboys need.
Odell Beckham Jr. chimes in on Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Giants
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants the most as his most likely landing spot. Those two teams happen to be on a collision course this week, as the Cowboys play the Giants in Arlington on Thanksgiving. Odell...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants Injury Update | Week 12
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be playing under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. After playing in games on Sunday, the teams will have a short week to recuperate and get players back from injuries. While several key Cowboys players returned to the lineup...
Aaron Jones gets brutally honest on Packers dire straits
Heading into Week 12, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 4-7 and third in the NFC North. Up to this point in the season, the Packers have played far below expectations. As they have struggled, many have questioned the future of this team. On Thursday, Aaron...
Cowboys get huge Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence updates for Thanksgiving game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys had two standout defensive players, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence, pop up on the injury report heading into their Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup against the New York Giants. While both Parsons and Lawrence were listed as questionable, Cowboys fans have nothing to fear when...
Jerry Jones Announces Significant Position Decision
The Dallas Cowboys have been playing all season without starting left tackle Tyron Smith. And they've been playing very well up front. But what should happen when Tyron Smith is ready to return?. The longtime All-Pro offensive tackle will be the team's starting left tackle, according to owner Jerry Jones.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially towards Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: 49ers, Jets among 11 potential suitors if Packers look to deal star QB in 2023
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers went three straight seasons with at least 13 wins and a playoff appearance from 2019-2021. With less than half of the 2022 campaign remaining, Green Bay isn't even guaranteed to crack the postseason this time around. And Rodgers, 38, is enduring one of the roughest offensive performances of his career. It's not inconceivable, after back-to-back offseasons in which the legendary quarterback entertained a split from the Pack, the possibility will arise again.
Stefon Diggs reacts to clutch catch vs. Lions with bold Josh Allen claim
The Buffalo Bills took down the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day in a game that came down to the very end. When the Bills needed a big play, it was the superstar QB-WR duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs that delivered. With under a minute to play and the...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is
As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB
Mike Evans may love playing with Tom Brady right now, but that has not always been the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Speaking with Von Miller on The Von Cast recently, Evans admitted he grew up not liking Brady. After all, he was a huge Peyton Manning fan, so he saw TB12 […] The post ‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released
It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge
Though the World Series is barely over, MLB fans are already clamoring to see where the biggest names on the free agency market will land and if their preferred team will either land a big fish or lose one to another pond. And this year, there isn’t a bigger fish than Aaron Judge, the New […] The post Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 live tracker: Cowboys host Giants in huge NFC East showdown
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both still have designs on winning the NFC East, but it'll take a win for one or the other on Thanksgiving Day to do so. Will the Cowboys complete the season sweep of the Giants? Or will New York take another step in a promising season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll?
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
