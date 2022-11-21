Read full article on original website
Related
alternativeswatch.com
AIX adds opportunity zone fund to platform
The Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) added real estate equity fund manager and development company Urban Catalyst Funds to its platform. The AIX technology platform is set to help Urban Catalyst Funds expand their client relationships, attract new advisors to their offerings and raise more capital. Urban Catalyst was founded as an opportunity zone offering in response to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation.
TechCrunch
Early Light Ventures plots a second, $15M fund for software ‘underdogs’
Based in Baltimore, Early Light is still somewhat new to VC land with about four years and four exits under its belt, per Crunchbase. It largely funds startups that sell software to other businesses, like concert ticketer Seated, influencer marketing company ProductWind and telemedicine startup Citus Health. According to a...
cryptonewsz.com
DWF Labs joins MAD Metaverse as strategic advisor
DWF Labs’ primary objective is to invest in and promote the leading cryptocurrency projects, as well as to become innovators and Web3 industry leaders. MAD Metaverse will now be supported by this company, which offers consulting, strategic advice, smart contract audits, and other related services. Andrei Grachev, DWF Labs’...
ffnews.com
HYPE Partners With Bitpanda to Expand Its Democratic Investment Offering
Two of Europe’s leading fintechs are teaming up to unlock the opportunities presented by Open Banking. HYPE, the Italian market leader in app-based money management and Bitpanda, the leading European investment-as-a-service infrastructure provider, will build on the vision of both companies to make finance simpler. HYPE’s 1.7 million customers...
TechCrunch
Bank engagement startup Flourish Fi leans into concept of ‘banks aren’t going anywhere’
The San Francisco-based startup, co-founded by Jessica Eting and Pedro Moura in 2018, licenses technology to banks and fintechs so that they can provide better customer engagement and loyalty while customers increase their knowledge of all things financial. “We work with a lot of individuals who are new to the...
assetservicingtimes.com
AB Capital Group is latest to onboard SS&C Aloha
Philippines-based financial services provider AB Capital Group has chosen SS&C’s Technologies Holdings’ SS&C Aloha to launch and expand its private wealth business, along with replacing its trust division’s legacy systems. The platform will help to support AB Capital Group’s growth and drive its investment operations, SS&C says....
Essence
Novae, A Black-Owned Fintech Company, Launches Free Grant Search Platform
The tool is aimed to streamline often tedious grant searches and help small businesses tap into funding resources. Business grants are a substantial catalyst for small companies, but finding and applying for them can be an arduous process. Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC is aimed to make it...
BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
aiexpress.io
Surfboard Raises $5M in Seed Funding
Surfboard, a London, UK-based staff supplier of a planning device for customer support groups, raised $5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Speedinvest, with participation from Fly Ventures, Seedcamp, Tokyo Black, Nomad Capital, Jag Singh and Foreword VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
mhwmag.com
UgoWork secures $22.8M to scale connected Energy as a Service solutions for industrial vehicles
UgoWork™, a provider of flexible Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions for industrial vehicles, announced the closing of its all-equity $22.8M Series B financing. This round was led by Fonds de solidarité FTQ, with participation from Export Development Canada (EDC), and existing UgoWork investors Desjardins Capital and Investissement Québec.
aiexpress.io
Faircado Raises €500K in Pre-Seed Funding
Faircado, a Berlin, Germany-based startup that gives an AI-powered second-hand buying assistant, raised €500K in pre-seed funding. The backers included Earlybird, Peak Capital, Atomico, and 4P Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional product improvement and advertising and marketing in addition to exploring new...
Strengthening Relations Accelerates Israel-UAE FinTech Collaboration
It’s been two years since a U.S.-brokered deal that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2020, leading to the opening of embassies in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv and launching a new era of bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, security and financial services.
thefastmode.com
DOCOMO, SK Telecom to Collaborate on Metaverse, Digital Media & 5G/6G
NTT DOCOMO announced that it has agreed with leading Korean telecommunications operator SK Telecom (SKT) to collaborate on the competitive enhancement of their respective smart-life businesses and communications-infrastructure technologies worldwide. In the smart-life field, DOCOMO and SKT will discuss joint production of original content for their respective video distribution platforms...
Ford Partners with Manufacture 2030 to Help Suppliers Meet Environmental Goals
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn and Manufacture 2030 have announced a strategic partnership to help the automaker’s suppliers meet carbon reduction targets that contribute to Ford’s goal to reach carbon […] The post Ford Partners with Manufacture 2030 to Help Suppliers Meet Environmental Goals appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ffnews.com
The Shift to Fintech: SMEs Are Increasingly Turning to Digital Finance Solutions for Stability Amid Economic Uncertainty
Recent research from Airwallex, the global fintech platform, revealed that US and UK-based SMEs are turning to fintech solutions to help manage their finances and bolster growth amidst the current economic environment. The independent survey of 1,500 SME decision makers across the US and UK found that almost half of US (48%) and UK (42%) SMEs are moving “even more aggressively” towards digital platforms and away from traditional banking services due to economic uncertainty.
assetservicingtimes.com
Eurazeo set to become majority NeoXam shareholder
Eurazeo has signed an agreement marking its intention to invest more than €100 million in financial software company NeoXam through its Small-Mid Buyout team, becoming its majority shareholder. Through the investment, Eurazeo’s global network and business development knowledge will help to boost NeoXam’s growth across sectors, moving into data...
hotelnewsme.com
FOODICS AND PAYMOB PARTNER TO FUEL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF EGYPT’S F&B SECTOR
Financial services enabler in the MENAP region, announced today that they have signed a partnership agreement in cooperation with Banque Misr, as the acquiring bank, to empower the food and beverage sector in Egypt to thrive in the digital economy, in line with the country’s Vision 2030. The partnership...
globalspec.com
Impact of next-generation satellite technologies next hot topic at Rohde & Schwarz Satellite Industry Days
After the successful parts 1 and 2 of the Rohde & Schwarz Satellite Industry Day series, part 3 will take place on December 13, 2022, at 15:00 CET. The virtual session includes a panel of industry experts focused on the impact of next-generation satellite technologies. Participants can meet in virtual reality with industry partners and leading experts at the event.
cryptobusinessworld.com
Ripple partnered with digital payments gateway MSF Africa
Tech company Ripple partnered with digital payments gateway MSF Africa to bring advantages of cryptocurrency-enabled payments to the continent. Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions has partnered with a leading digital payments gateway MSF Africa to use the technology to streamline mobile payments for customers in 35 countries in real-time.
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...
Comments / 0