Recent research from Airwallex, the global fintech platform, revealed that US and UK-based SMEs are turning to fintech solutions to help manage their finances and bolster growth amidst the current economic environment. The independent survey of 1,500 SME decision makers across the US and UK found that almost half of US (48%) and UK (42%) SMEs are moving “even more aggressively” towards digital platforms and away from traditional banking services due to economic uncertainty.

