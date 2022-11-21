ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

Jewelry may be key in identifying human remains found on government land in Mississippi

By Hannah Ruhoff
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

A Mississippi sheriff’s department is asking the public to help identify human remains using an unconventional method; jewelry.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s office put a call out on Facebook on Monday to help identify human remains that were discovered on government land the week of October 24.

The only identifier the department has is a set of two rings found close to the bones. According to the Facebook post, a certified jeweler has verified that the diamonds in the first ring are real and the ring is probably vintage. The other ring is a silver band.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s department, with assistance from the University of Southern Mississippi Anthropology Department and Army officials at Camp Shelby, have determined in preliminary findings that the remains had been there for three to five years.

It’s unclear if foul play is suspected. The Sun Herald has reached out the sheriff’s department for more information.

Anyone with information as to the identification of the person to whom these rings belonged should contact the FCSO at 601-544-7800 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP with any information.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s department is asking the public if they know who this silver wedding band belongs to as it could identify human remains. Forrest County Sheriff's department
A ring a jeweler has determined contains real diamonds and is vintage. The Forrest County Sheriff’s department is asking the public if they know who the ring belongs to as it could identify human remains.
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

