ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Bryce Harper Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Fresh off a year when he led the Phillies to the World Series and was named the MVP of the NLCS, Bryce Harper has undergone Tommy John surgery. The procedure was meant to repair his torn UCL in his right elbow, per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy