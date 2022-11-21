Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
Related
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (conditioning) questionable Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (return to competition conditioning) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic returned from a three-game absence for the league's health and safety protocols on Wednesday. He scored 31 points in 37 minutes and was a rebound away from a triple-double, but the Nuggets might want to let him rest on the second leg of the back-to-back. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji will play more minutes if Jokic is out, with Jordan likely starting at center.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
The Sacramento Bee
NBA power rankings: Kings beam into top 10; Cavs rise as Clippers, Mavericks, Blazers fall
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings are among the biggest risers in this week’s NBA power rankings.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smith has been added to the injury report with an ankle injury and will not be available to face Minnesota on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Monday.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Nuggets are...
numberfire.com
Heat's Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Washington on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Wizards. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points, 5.5...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Bradley Beal (thigh) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (thigh) is questionable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Beal continues to deal with a thigh injury and is questionable for Friday's game against Miami. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.7 minutes against the Heat. Beal's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. McDermott is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.1 minutes against Los Angeles. McDermott's Friday...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) questionable for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hayward is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face Minnesota on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hayward's Friday projection includes 16.0...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Derrick White starting on Wednesday, Grant Williams coming off the bench
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. White will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday with Grant Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect White to play 198.0 minutes against the Mavericks. White's Wednesday projection includes 8.0...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Dedmon is dealing with a plantar fascia sprain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (conditioning) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (conditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Friday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday...
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (illness) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Kings on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.9 minutes against Sacramento. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis continues to deal with a back injury and is listed as probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes against San Antonio. Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) is also probable.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Nic Claxton (illness) in Tuesday's lineup against Philadelphia
Brooklyn Nets forward Nicolas Claxton (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton will make his 17th start this season after sitting out one game with an illness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Claxton to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Claxton's projection includes 12.2 points, 8.4...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Richardson is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play on Friday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against the Lakers.
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (concussion) still out for Phoenix Friday night
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Shamet remains in the concussion protocol, and he'll remain sidelined after Thanksgiving. In 9 games this season, Shamet is averaging 7.0 points, 1.2 assists and 10.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (calf) questionable Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. McLaughlin scored a season-high 12 points in 16 minutes on Monday, but he apparently injured his calf in the process. Jaylen Nowell could see more playing time if McLaughlin is ruled out. numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) available Wednesday for Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (conditioning) is available to play Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. Burks was previously listed as questionable. Cade Cunningham (shin) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) remain out, so Burks should see extra minutes. numberFire's models project Burks for 26.0 minutes and 24.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
Comments / 0