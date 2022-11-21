ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

15 pounds of weed, mushrooms, LSD & guns seized during bust, SCSO says

 3 days ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Drugs, guns and cash were all seized during a raid in southeast Shelby County on Thursday, November 17, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

In total, deputies said that 15 pounds of weed, 370 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 523 hits of LSD, 146 THC vape cartridges, 29 “K8″ pills, 65 THC edibles, five grams of THC wax and a large assortment of guns and ammunition were found at the home on Annandale Drive.

Deputies said that 22-year-old Gustavo Aguilar, the target of the raid, was taken into custody in the driveway before officers forced their way into the home.

Once deputies made it to the bedroom, they said they found a safe with $6,400, two Glock magazines, and a baggie of several 5.7x28 live rounds. On the floor of that closet, a detective reported finding a baggie that contained an automatic Glock switch, one extended Glock magazine, one AR magazine, about 53 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 29 round blue pills with “K8″ imprinted on them, one money counter and one Glock 19 9mm pistol with an automatic Glock switch attached the firearm.

Moving into the kitchen, a detective found about 5,298 grams of marijuana, 220 grams of mushrooms, two chocolate THC edibles, two digital scales, one Glock 29 10mm with an automatic switch attached with a magazine loaded with about 29 live rounds, about 523 LSD tabs, approximately 139 THC vape cartridges, five small containers of THC wax and one vacuum sealer, according to Aguilar’s arrest affidavit.

In the office closet, another detective reported finding serve grams of marijuana, 63 THC edibles, a digital scale, 97 grams of mushrooms, seven THC vape cartridges, 24 assorted magazines, three drum magazines, one AR rifle lower, one AK47 Tapco USA 7.62X45 caliber pistol, one AR-15 Del-Tom 5.56 caliber, one AK47 DPMS 7.62x45 caliber firearm, one Glock 19x 9mm handgun, one Herstal Belgium 5.7 caliber, one Glock 20 10 mm handgun, one Ruger 5.6 caliber, one AR American Tactical AR-15 5.56 rifle and one Taurus .38 special revolver, which was reported stolen, SCSO said.

While searching Aguilar’s Chevy Silverado, authorities said they found another 10.3 grams of marijuana and inside of his Ford Mustang detectives said they found another eight grams of marijuana.

Inside of the office closet, authorities said they found a blue and black AR-style rifle with no make, model or serial number.

Aguilar faces 13 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, seven counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, six counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

