Here's how prospects are doing in winter ball
Baseball may be a sport traditionally associated with the summer months, but if you look closely enough, you can take in the game year-round. And if you're a fan of prospects, some of the elite up-and-comers are still honing their skills in winter leagues across warm-weather countries like the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico. The leagues in Puerto Rico, which is named after Roberto Clemente, and Australia were the last to get underway. (Notably, all LIDOM games can be streamed on MLB.TV.)
Astros receive biggest postseason shares in MLB history
As if winning the World Series wasn’t enough, the Houston Astros will also receive the biggest postseason shares in baseball history for their championship effort. Houston’s shares this year are worth $516,347 each thanks to a record players’ pool of $107.5 million, up 19 percent from last year’s pool of $90.5 million. The previous record for a postseason share came in 2017, when the Astros cashed in $438,901.57 each for winning the World Series.
Where will Verlander land? These teams are potential fits
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. 2022 stats: 18-4, 1.75 ERA, 175 IP, 185 K, 0.829 WHIP, 220 ERA+. One year ago, Justin Verlander hit the open...
Bryce has elbow surgery, should return as DH by All-Star break
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper not only could begin hitting in as little as four months, but he could also rejoin the Phillies’ lineup in the first half of the 2023 season. Harper had Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. It went well, sources said. It was relatively encouraging news considering the uncertainty entering the day. Nobody knew exactly what orthopedist Neal ElAttrache might find once Harper got on the operating table.
These clubs could be Carlos Correa's top suitors
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. Like fellow free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, Correa was the first overall pick in the MLB Draft, selected by the Astros in 2012.
The best baseball players born on Nov. 24
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Nov. 24:. Medwick was a 10-time All-Star who won the Triple Crown during his 1937 National League MVP season. The outfielder helped the Cardinals win a world championship when he hit .379 with a .952 OPS during the 1934 World Series. But he was removed from the decisive Game 7 by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. After sliding in with a triple in the sixth, Medwick kicked his spikes into third baseman Marvin Owen’s stomach after Owen had stepped on his leg. This sparked a near-riot as fans threw objects onto the field. Landis responded by having Medwick removed from the game, as much for his own safety as for punishment. The Cardinals won the game, 11-0, to clinch the title. Medwick was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1968.
These are the most unusual pitcher wins of 2022
It’s Thanksgiving, which means it’s time to take stock of what we’re thankful for. Every baseball fan is familiar with certain moments, outcomes and games attributed to luck -- things that feel extra worthy of gratefulness. Sometimes, it’s a ball that seems like a certain flyout off the bat carrying for a homer. Other times, it’s a pitcher earning the win on a day he wasn’t at his best.
7 Black Friday deals that just might work
While many of you are hunting the aisles and the internet for blockbuster bargains on this Black Friday, I’m over here dreaming up deals of a different sort. This list of Hot Stove trade proposals is always one of the most fun columns to write each year, and then the fun gives way to the frustration of a bunch of strangers yelling at me and telling me my trades are terrible.
Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels for Renfroe
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers sent right fielder Hunter Renfroe -- with his big power, big arm and big salary -- to the Angels late Tuesday in the biggest trade to date of the Matt Arnold era in Milwaukee. The Crew acquired three pitchers: right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and...
4 free agents who could be fits for Astros
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The days following the Astros’ World Series championship win over the Phillies were certainly eventful, with general manager James Click and assistant GM Scott Powers departing the organization and manager Dusty Baker returning. Houston also promoted Bill Firkus and Charles Cook to assistant GM, joining with Andrew Ball in that role.
30 reasons to be thankful -- 1 for each farm system
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s Thanksgiving Week in the United States. Before tucking into a big meal on Thursday, folks from coast to coast may express their gratefulness for the joys of life around them.
The top 10 walk-off homers of 2022
Walk-off home runs tend to have it all. Excitement. Drama. High stakes. But there are just some walk-offs that end up meaning more than others. From the postseason to Opening Day, here are our 10 favorite walk-off home runs from the 2022 season. Yordan Alvarez (HOU), Oct. 11 vs. SEA.
4 free-agent sluggers Oakland could go after
This story was excerpted from Martín Gallegos' Athletics Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Coming off their first 100-loss season in more than four decades, the rebuilding A’s found a silver lining in their farm system, which saw an encouraging development of several top prospects, including a few who contributed in the big leagues toward the end of the year.
Verlander takes home AL Comeback Player of Year honors
HOUSTON -- A remarkable comeback from Tommy John surgery at 39 years old by Astros right-hander Justin Verlander was punctuated when he won his third career Cy Young Award this year, becoming the first pitcher to win the award after not throwing a pitch in the previous season. That made...
Is this Padres SS prospect better than Holliday, Lawlar?
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! As we are in this season of gratitude, I wanted to let all of you know how much we at MLB Pipeline appreciate all of you for following along with us this year (and every year). Before we get to this week’s Inbox questions, I wanted to...
Here are Angels' options for No. 6 starter
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Angels made a major addition to their rotation last week, signing lefty Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39 million. Anderson, 32,...
Cruz, Correa give their time to young Twins duo
MINNEAPOLIS -- The season of giving has nearly arrived -- and in that spirit, two of the most prominent departed clubhouse leaders in recent Twins history are continuing to give their time and efforts to their former team. Nelson Cruz and Carlos Correa are no longer employed by the Twins...
Red Sox sign lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez to 1-year deal
BOSTON -- The Red Sox started the quest of adding to their bullpen on Wednesday by signing lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024. The 31-year-old pitched for the Mets in 2022, reaching career highs in appearances (55) and innings (50 1/3) while notching a 4.47 ERA with 26 walks and 57 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .226 batting average.
Why Twins think Correa 'wants to be here'
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few of us in the media were in a scrum around a beaming Luis Arraez on Friday afternoon as the 2022 American League batting champ talked about his pride in winning his first Silver Slugger Award ... and how much he looked forward to wearing his glittery red belt with the Twins’ new gray pinstripe road uniform. But at a certain point, it got difficult to hear him over rapid chattering and cackling coming from over my left shoulder, so I had to take a peek.
Here are 2022's MiLB Gold Glove winners
Who wouldn't want to add a little gold to their collection?. Rawlings and Minor League Baseball announced their annual Gold Glove winners, which includes four Top 100 prospects for a second consecutive year. Outfielders Jackson Chourio (No. 10), Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 30) and Evan Carter (No. 56) were honored for their golden defense, as was shortstop Carson Williams (No. 81).
