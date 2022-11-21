CALEXICO – For the first time in quite a while, the Calexico High School wrestling program has some numbers to work with as the season gets under way. New coach Juan Lopez takes over the reins and said there are about 35 boys in the program. While that number is encouraging to Lopez, he said he is hoping to build a foundation for future Bulldogs and start working with the elementary and middle schools to get kids interested in the sport he loves.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO