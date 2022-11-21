Read full article on original website
American Legion Sends Airmen a Touch of Home
EL CENTRO – While many families are beginning to gather for the holidays, many who are serving in the armed forces will be left out of the festivities. So, to make sure those deployed overseas share in the fun, the Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25 in El Centro sent care packages to them this year.
Memorial Concert Planned for Beloved Musician
EL CENTRO — Family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of the beloved local singer and guitarist Ruben Hernandez, who died in a tragic tour bus accident along with three other musicians on Friday, Nov. 18. News of his passing quickly spread on social media within hours after...
WRESTLING: Homecoming for Bulldogs’ New Coach
CALEXICO – For the first time in quite a while, the Calexico High School wrestling program has some numbers to work with as the season gets under way. New coach Juan Lopez takes over the reins and said there are about 35 boys in the program. While that number is encouraging to Lopez, he said he is hoping to build a foundation for future Bulldogs and start working with the elementary and middle schools to get kids interested in the sport he loves.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Ready for D1 Challenge
CALEXICO – The Calexico High School boys basketball team knows it has to ramp up its nonleague scheduling to prepare for a tough Imperial Valley League season, and an even tougher CIF-San Diego Section Division I playoff tournament. The Bulldogs (1-1 overall) opened their 2022-23 season with a 74-44...
