ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
WWL

Two-alarm fire near Audubon Park displaces several residents

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) battled a two-alarm fire near Audubon Park Thursday morning. According to a release from NOFD, a call was received at 10:45 reporting a fire in the 600 block of Audubon Place. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a three-story structure with smoke emanating from the third floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

FOX 8 Defenders: Former JP Fire Chief calls Bellemont apartments a ticking time bomb

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The former chief of the Jefferson Parish Fire Department, calls the Bellemont apartment complex a ticking time bomb. The owner of the Bellemont is a religious non-profit that’s racked up fines and code violations over the years. Now, the former chief, Dave Tibbetts, says not much has changed there after a heated meeting with the head of the non-profit.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions

NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman shot and killed in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed in St. Claude Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that the shooting happened at the 4100 block of North Robertson. They say they were informed of the shooting at around 7:57 p.m. and found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Little Woods murder victim ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man killed this week in a Little Woods shooting was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 34-year-old Renaldo Nickles. New Orleans police found Nickles on Monday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8800 block of Hayne Boulevard. He was declared dead there. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans airport, AAA provide holiday travel tips

NEW ORLEANS — People are gearing up for some of the busiest travel days of the year ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The New Orleans International Airport provided the following tips to travelers to help avoid any headaches:. Plan your parking location early. Remember the 3-1-1 rules for liquids,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy