Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
WWL-TV
How 'Look At This F#@&in' Street' caught the eye of City Hall & the White House
NEW ORLEANS — We all know the feeling of hitting a massive pothole you just couldn’t avoid. Your whole car rattles and you’re not quite sure if you need a chiropractor, a whole new set of tires, or just to drop an "F bomb." Many curse words...
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
Four Seasons New Orleans delivers Thanksgiving meals to NOPD
eing a first responder can be a thankless job, but a New Orleans hotel is making sure police officers in the French Quarter are feeling appreciated this Thanksgiving.
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.
Two-alarm fire near Audubon Park displaces several residents
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) battled a two-alarm fire near Audubon Park Thursday morning. According to a release from NOFD, a call was received at 10:45 reporting a fire in the 600 block of Audubon Place. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a three-story structure with smoke emanating from the third floor.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie, Slidell, French Quarter and Uptown offer million-dollar living
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOPD searches for 2 in connection to Bourbon Street robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in the 300 block of Bourbon Street earlier this month.
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Former JP Fire Chief calls Bellemont apartments a ticking time bomb
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The former chief of the Jefferson Parish Fire Department, calls the Bellemont apartment complex a ticking time bomb. The owner of the Bellemont is a religious non-profit that’s racked up fines and code violations over the years. Now, the former chief, Dave Tibbetts, says not much has changed there after a heated meeting with the head of the non-profit.
Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions
NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Woman shot and killed in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed in St. Claude Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that the shooting happened at the 4100 block of North Robertson. They say they were informed of the shooting at around 7:57 p.m. and found...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Cantrell administration refuses to turn over NOPD timesheets to Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has refused to turn over public records -- timesheets for NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie that Fox 8 requested as part of our Outside the Office investigation. The investigations raised questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Vappie, who is a member...
NOLA.com
Little Woods murder victim ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man killed this week in a Little Woods shooting was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 34-year-old Renaldo Nickles. New Orleans police found Nickles on Monday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8800 block of Hayne Boulevard. He was declared dead there. No other information...
Man found shot dead outside West Bank home, JPSO says
A man is dead after being shot on the West Bank late Monday (Nov. 21) night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced.
WANTED: NOPD searches for driver accused of striking and killing wheelchair-bound woman, injuring man
Police are calling for the public's help in locating a driver accused of hitting two people while they were crossing a street in New Orleans, killing one and injuring another on Monday (Nov. 22) evening.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: JP leaders conduct monthly sweeps of Bellemont Apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit had to pay $150,000 to hold onto its property in Metairie after years of code enforcement violations and complaints. Now, Jefferson Parish leaders say they’re staying on top of the owner, who also faces violations in New Orleans. Liz Berge is very...
WDSU
New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
NOLA.com
Father of three shot dead outside Central City YMCA, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans' Central City. Officers said they were summoned at 3:47 p.m. to the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, and found the victim found dead in a vehicle. They did not immediately release more information.
UPDATE: Man rescued after going missing on Carnival cruise
Late Thanksgiving night, the Coast Guard confirmed that the missing man was rescued from the water after going overboard from the Carnival Valor.
WDSU
New Orleans airport, AAA provide holiday travel tips
NEW ORLEANS — People are gearing up for some of the busiest travel days of the year ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The New Orleans International Airport provided the following tips to travelers to help avoid any headaches:. Plan your parking location early. Remember the 3-1-1 rules for liquids,...
