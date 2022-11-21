View the original article to see embedded media. Matthew Stafford has been ruled out against the Chiefs, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday. It’s likely that Bryce Perkins will step in at quarterback given Stafford and John Wolford’s injuries. NFL Network duo Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that Perkins was expected to get first-team reps this week. If he does get the start on Sunday, it will mark his first professional start.

1 DAY AGO