Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Clayton News Daily

Kirk Cousins, Vikings overtake Patriots in fourth quarter

Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Adam Thielen, as the Minnesota Vikings earned a 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Cousins, who capped the scoring with a 15-yard TD pass to Thielen with 9:34 left to play, completed 30 of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Clayton News Daily

Rams’ Sean McVay Decides on Matthew Stafford’s Status vs. Chiefs

View the original article to see embedded media. Matthew Stafford has been ruled out against the Chiefs, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday. It’s likely that Bryce Perkins will step in at quarterback given Stafford and John Wolford’s injuries. NFL Network duo Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that Perkins was expected to get first-team reps this week. If he does get the start on Sunday, it will mark his first professional start.
Clayton News Daily

Report: Bills CB Tre’Davious White Active vs. Lions After 2021 ACL Tear

View the original article to see embedded media. Bills star cornerback Tre’Davious White will be active for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions, marking his return to the lineup after last November’s ACL tear against the Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With White...
DETROIT, MI
Clayton News Daily

Bears QB Justin Fields says left shoulder is separated

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that his left shoulder is separated and he will weigh how it feels before deciding whether he can play in Sunday's road game against the New York Jets. Fields hurt his left shoulder late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to...
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Falcons, Commanders surprisingly battle for potential playoff position

While the Washington Commanders compete in the winningest division in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons play in the weakest division. When the teams meet Sunday in Landover, Md., however, they enter in similar circumstances. While Washington (6-5) is a half game out of a wildcard slot in the NFC, Atlanta (5-6) is a half-game behind first-place Tampa Bay in the NFC South.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

How football became a Thanksgiving tradition

Thanksgiving, for many in the US, usually means a few things: food, family... and football. Every year, millions tune in to watch the annual Thanksgiving NFL games -- last year's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders garnered an audience of 38.5 million people, the most-watched NFL regular season game since 1990. (By comparison, 33.8 million tuned in to President Joe Biden's inauguration).

