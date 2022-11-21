GTM’s Dante Colonna and Client FTI Consulting Earn Accolades at Thomson Reuters 2022 Awards for Corporate Legal, Tax, and Trade Professionals

Read full article on original website
FEELM Max Wins Innovation and Sustainable Vaping Award Commendation at UKVIA
FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry and Sustainable Vaping Award commendation at the UKVIA Industry Forum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005487/en/. UKVIA is one of the...
GreenEnergyBreaks – Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. (CIPI) Exec Featured in New Article
Correlate Infrastructure Partners (OTCQB: CIPI) director of corporate business development, Jason Loyet, is featured in a recent article. The article, titled “Get to Know Jason Loyet,” is a Q&A-format piece that provides an overview of Loyet’s background, role at the company and goals. The article also discussed Loyet’s team as well as what he does outside of work. CIPI is a technology-enabled energy optimization and clean-energy solutions provider for North America, and Loyet is focused on project development, assisting the senior management team with aggressive acquisition strategies and evolving the company’s growing ecosystem of partners. In the article, Loyet states that every day poses an exciting new challenge, which he enjoys meeting “head on” in order to accelerate Correlate’s growth. An entrepreneur at heart, Loyet has founded several companies, including the Solar Site Design (“SSD”) software platform, which ultimately led to his association with Todd Michaels and CIPI. “I’ve never been more excited about where Correlate is headed in our industry,” said Correlate Infrastructure Partners Jason Loyet in the article. “We are continuing to assemble an incredibly talented team through our new hires and series of upcoming acquisitions. Correlate is positioned at the forefront of decarbonization and leading the next generation of energy infrastructure. When I look back at my nearly 20 years in the clean-tech industry, I can’t think of anything more motivating than the ecosystem we are building around now.”
Elliptic Labs CEO Laila Danielsen to Present at Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing CEO Laila Danielsen will be presenting at the upcoming Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:40 a.m. CFO Lars Holmøy will also be in attendance and participating in the event’s meetings.
Acquirell – A Reputed Corporate Procurement Platform Releasing Unique Products To The American Market With The Best Procurement Management Approaches
The company is highly regarded for releasing new products to assist in improving procurement efficiency. Acquirell is a reputed and well-known cloud-based procurement platform with a mission to empower small and medium businesses to get the best terms from suppliers and to take control of costs through transparent, automated interactions. For several years, this company has transformed costs into strategic advantages by obtaining the best terms from suppliers, gaining complete control over charges, and managing business processes. The company is proud to release unique products to the American market while conducting comprehensive research in e-procurement.
James Todd & Co Expand With New Chartered Accountants Office in Fareham
11/24/2022, Chichester // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. James Todd & Co, an industry-leading corporate chartered accountancy, has officially opened a new Fareham accountants office in Hampshire. The office is now their third location having existing offices in Chichester and Lavant, West Sussex. The new site offers accounting services and advisory support to a client base across the UK.
PS Business Parks, Inc. Commences Tender Offers to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its Outstanding Preferred Securities Described Below
PS Business Parks, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: PSBPrX, PSBPrY, PSBPrZ) announced today the commencement of tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding preferred securities described in the table below (collectively referred to as the “Securities”), at the applicable offer prices set forth below (collectively referred to as the “Offer Price”). The following table sets forth some of the terms of the Offers:
How does ROBOTECH Help Beijing Benz’s Stamping Line Achieve Intelligent Advancement?
Automobile stamping parts are indispensable in automobile manufacturing. In recent years, with the acceleration of automobile upgrading and iteration, the continuous improvement of automation and intelligence, and the continuous expansion of the production scale of new energy vehicles, their demand is growing. Affected by the closure and control of the...
Rundlett Law Firm, PLLC Has Estate Planning Lawyers Who Develop Comprehensive, Personalized Estate Plans, And Planning Strategies For Their Clients
The Rundlett Law Firm, PLLC offers comprehensive, personalized estate planning to meet each client's business and family needs and long-term goals. The firm's attorneys work closely with clients to develop a plan that fits their unique circumstances. Rundlett Law Firm, PLLC - Estate Planning Lawyers in Clinton, MS are happy...
Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders it is Investigating the Acquisition of Archaea Energy Inc. by BP p.l.c (BP)
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors it is investigating the acquisition of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) by BP p.l.c (NYSE: BP). Under the terms of the agreement, Archaea stockholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of Archaea common stock owned. If you own shares of...
United States K-12 Science Market Outlook Report 2022: Market Approaches $1.2 Billion - Instructional Materials in Science will Grow at a Strong Pace in 2022-2023 and Throughout 2023-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United States K-12 Science Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Total sales in this market will grow 7.1% and continue to grow, though at a slower pace in 2023-2024. The market for K-12 instructional materials in science will grow at a strong pace in 2022-2023 and...
Global PDF Editor Software Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Featuring Adobe, DocsCorp, Foxit Software and Kofax Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "PDF Editor Software Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global PDF Editor Software Market is projected to reach USD 3,797.76 million by 2027 from USD 2,175.08 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period. Market...
Wellbeing Digital Announces the Appointment of Mohammad Sharifi to Board of Directors
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces the appointment of Mohammad Sharifi to the Wellbeing Board of Directors (“the Board”), effective November 22, 2022. Mr. Mohammad Sharifi will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Governance Committee of the Board.
Property Records of California Helps Homebuyers Find the Right and Affordable Real Estate Agent
Property Records of California helps homebuyers obtain detailed property history reports for a specific property for an affordable price. The information goes back to when the property was first constructed. "Property Records of California" provides data that will help homebuyers and home sellers buy and sell a home. Do people...
The second round of Whale Maker Fund Futures Pool goes live
WhaleMaker Fund’s mission is to provide crypto investors ease of mind with knowledge and safety. Due to the huge demand of the $WMF community, Futures Pool 2 of Whale Maker Fund is now live even before Futures 1 is finished and the size of the staked amount is already doubled.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (“Diamond Estates” or “the Company”) (DWS-TSX Venture) today announced its financial results of position for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q2 2023 and "YTD 2023" respectively). Q2 2022 Summary:. Revenue for Q2 2023 of $9.2 million,...
Global EPA+DHA Omega-3 Finished Products Report: Data for 2020 and 2021 with Forecasts Through 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global EPA+DHA Omega-3 Finished Products Report - Data for 2020 and 2021 with forecasts through 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The EPA and DHA omega-3 finished product market size reached US$47 billion in 2021. Growth remains strongest in developing markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, leading the global EPA and DHA consumer product market to a projected annual growth rate of 3.2% for 2022-2023.
Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series - Q4 2022 Update: Annual Growth of 7.9% Expected Through 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction and City Level Construction by Value , Q4 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the publisher,...
Musk announces Twitter’s newest verification plan—now with gold checks
Gold checks for companies, gray for government, and blue for everyone else.
Premier Data Center Services. The Experts Dedicated to Your Data Center so You Can Be Dedicated to Your Business
The data center is the heart of any successful business. Responsible for housing the business’s most critical data and systems, its performance has a broad impact across the organization and plays an essential role in the success of the business. Given the importance of data centers, having a reliable...
