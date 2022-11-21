Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest. Get Free Pass to Joy in Yakima!
For the third year in a row, State Fair Park is going to light up in glorious holiday lights. It's the 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. It has already become...
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
Say Hello To Yakima’s Christmas Tree on Tuesday
It's a holiday week..and the city of Yakima is preparing for the season as they prepare the downtown area for the arrival of Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree on Tuesday, November 22nd. Crews from the Downtown Association of Yakima along with the City of Yakima Public Works Division and Russell Crane say after finding a tree last week the tree will be removed this week and moved to the tree to Millennium Plaza, and placed in the ground on Tuesday.
17 Spots Through the Yakima Valley to Donate Winter Items
What Are You Doing With Your Extra Blankets and Other Unused Warm Winter Items?. My niece took the lid off my cats staircase, yes I am the proud owner of a cat staircase. He's a sweet old boy that uses it daily and it also doubles as storage. Something I'd completely forgotten when her curious hands started pulling out Christmas blankets and it got me thinking.
Small Business Saturday Planned in Downtown Yakima
Are you shopping this week? Friday is black Friday and Saturday is the 4th annual Small Business Saturday in downtown Yakima. Small Business Saturday is a chance for shoppers to discover and enjoy local merchants and to support their fellow community members. The event happens in downtown Yakima on Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm when nearly 40 businesses in the downtown core are participating in the yearly celebration of the holidays and small, independent businesses.
Warehouse Theatre Presents Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Yakima
The Herdmans are back again. This time, with new choreography and new songs. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, Warehouse Theatre in Yakima. Get into the spirit of the season this year when the Warehouse Theatre Company presents the modern holiday classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.”
3 Reasons Business Owners need to Be on the Watch in Yakima
The Holiday season is officially in full swing and we haven't even carved the Thanksgiving Turkey yet. It's true, people everywhere are going out and shopping getting ready to make someone's Christmas or holiday the best one yet. Some local businesses are raking in the cash while others are prepping for the rush to hit their store.
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man’s Unbelievable Belt!
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man's Unbelievable Belt!:. A little belt had a big pair of pants to hold up. It went very well till the man put keys, wallet, pocket knife, and a phone in his pocket. No matter how hard it strained, it could feel the pants slipping down.
Your 2022 List of Stores That are Open on Thanksgiving (and Some that are Closed)
With Thanksgiving coming soon and, who knows, maybe you accidentally forgot something on your list or perhaps you had some unexpected guests and need more of something. Though there are several stores who have opted in to close on Thanksgiving, there are a few stores in our area that have decided to stay open to help you with your needs. Here are just a few stores that are open and some that are closed on Thanksgiving.
Four Buisnesses we Would Kill to take over the Sears Store
It's official, Sears is closing their doors for good in the Yakima Valley, and leaving the shell of the store in its wake. Of course, the mall will have to decide what to put there, otherwise, it will sit vacant for years to come. So we wanted to lend our...
ThanksKilling Charity Metal Concert is This Saturday
There are many fundraising and charity events happening in the valley this weekend. Bazaars are happening, the Toys for Tots campaign is already in full swing, and there are Food Drives in Selah. Many to choose from to help out. It does beg the question… when you're a hardcore metalhead with a heart of gold, what do you do? You rock out and help out! That's precisely the plan at Hop Capital Brewing this Saturday (November 19th).
Have a Toys For Tots Donation? Here’s Some Handy Drop-Off Locations In Yakima
Tis the season of giving, and many are in need. Thank goodness for Toys for Tots. If you can, donate a new toy or something else like sporting equipment (balls, bags, PPE), children’s books, backpacks, games, cosmetic accessories for younger teens, etc. Or, a cash donation is always accepted.
A Short Drive To The Cheapest Gas in The Valley
If you're filling up the tank on this Monday gas prices are down in Yakima. According to GasBuddy prices are down 11.9 cents a gallon selling for an average of $4.40 per gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 22.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Yakima Are You Ready for Paid Parking Downtown?
Lots of people still talking about paid parking that's coming to downtown Yakima. If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April of next year you'll be paying a parking fee. Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted in October in favor of the idea. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. So far there's no indication the city council will reverse its ruling made in October as the city continues to prepare for paid parking.
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Yakima YWCA Helping Families Recover From Domestic Violence
Domestic violence is a big problem in the city of Yakima. In fact the Executive Director of the YWCA women's shelter says Yakima and Spokane have the highest rates of domestic violence incidents in the state. Cheri Kilty says they help thousands of women and children every year. She says however that 85% leave the shelter and rebuild their lives in the community.
Speeding in Yakima? You’ve Been Warned by YPD
Yakima Police Officers are busy all day chasing calls for service but they're also charged with traffic control. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Since the beginning of the month officers have so far made 1,997 traffic stops and issued 855 citations. During those stops Officers arrested 31 people for driving under the influence and investigated 64 collisions, 31 the result of drivers running a red light.
Yakima Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hunting for Another
Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection to the October 22 murder of 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez. His body was found in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for the 36-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot Sanchez. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday near the Yakima Transit Center carrying drugs and a handgun.
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0