The following is a news release from St. David’s HealthCare. All eligible St. David’s HealthCare facilities recently earned “A” grades from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades. This national distinction recognizes hospitals’ achievements in providing safer healthcare and protecting patients from harm. St. David’s HealthCare is the only hospital system in the Austin area to receive an “A” for all eligible facilities.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO