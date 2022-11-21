ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Presley, 77, Meets Up With Her Son, 35, For Dinner On Rare Public Outing

Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2 The duo appeared to be relaxed and chatted before driving off in separate cars. Priscilla, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, rocked an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a turtleneck sweater, a fanny pack, and sneakers. Her rust-red hair added a pop of color to her look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart

The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Never Wears Underwear: My Mom Is So ‘Proud’

Jenna Bush Hager, 40, isn’t afraid to admit she doesn’t wear underwear. The daughter of George W. Bush and Laura Bush talked about her decision to not don the undergarment when Hoda Kotb brought it up on the Wednesday episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, People reported. “I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other,” Hoda told viewers during a discussion on the NBC show.
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
