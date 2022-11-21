Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Volunteer has helped out at every Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since it began in 1979
SAN ANTONIO - Every single year, hundreds of volunteers help prepare the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Today, we're highlighting the work behind a longtime volunteer who has never missed a dinner. Working in this kitchen is nothing new for Rick Brunger. "I like...
foxsanantonio.com
A mother lost her daughter in a mass shooting and needs your help to give back in her name
SAN ANTONIO — A mother keeping her daughter's legacy alive this holiday season and she needs your help. Charlene Uhl lost her daughter Haley Krueger when she was only 16 in the Sutherland Springs Church shooting. The teenager loved children and she wanted to be a NICU nurse when...
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
foxsanantonio.com
PICTURES: Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO - The longtime Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner volunteer has been helping out families since the first dinner in 1979. The dinner began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center. It is a free event and open to the public.
foxsanantonio.com
Think about donating some blood during the critical holiday season
SAN ANTONIO - You can give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood. Right now, is the time of year the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center needs it the most. To that end, the center is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank and the Big Love Pediatric Care Center.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot while trying to get inside an SUV with woman, 3 children following an accident
SAN ANTONIO - A woman and her three young children are alright after she shot a man trying to get into her SUV following an accident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday along Culebra Road near Loop 410. Police said a white car hit...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people sent to hospital after truck falls off the highway
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been sent to a hospital after a truck fell off the upper level of a highway. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, off IH-10, near North Laredo St. According to the police, the truck fell from the upper level of IH-10 and...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio teen accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, taking her phone and keys
SAN ANTONIO- A teenager is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and taking off with her possessions on the Northwest side, records show. Gavin Nestor-Tules Guerrero, 19, was arrested on Tuesday past 10 p.m. and charged with aggravated robbery. According to the arrest report, Guerrero’s ex-girlfriend...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested after burning memorial for migrant victims on Quintana Road, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for setting fire to a monument that was set up to honor the 53 migrant lives that were lost on Quintana Rd over the summer. Firefighters were called out around 6 a.m. Tuesday to the 9500 block of Quintana Road for an unauthorized burning.
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
foxsanantonio.com
Councilman Bravo provides potential improvements along the St. Mary's Strip
SAN ANTONIO – District 1 Councilman, Mario Bravo, is offering some recommendations for pedestrian-friendly improvements along the St. Mary's Strip. After walking the entire construction-filled strip this morning, along with City Manager Erik Walsh, Councilman Bravo made recommendations based on what he saw and received commitments from the contractor to make improvements by the end of the day.
foxsanantonio.com
Inmate at Bexar County Jail beat his cellmate to death while he slept, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is dead at the Bexar County Detention Center after his cellmate assault him while he slept on Wednesday. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, told investigators that he dislike the personal hygiene of his cellmate, 61-year-old Gilbert Zepeda. He also said Zepeda "disrespected him." Pena allegedly assaulted...
foxsanantonio.com
Operation 'No Grinch Zone' aims to fight crime during the holidays
In your community, ahead of the holiday shopping season, Live Oak police, along with McGruff the crime dog, made a high-profile arrest Tuesday. That's the famous Grinch, placed in handcuffs and hauled off to jail. It's part of the police department's "No Grinch Zone" program, letting would-be criminals and copy-cat...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman dies after being impaled by metal pole following a horrific crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in jail after crashing his vehicle while racing on the South Side. The deadly accident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday off Southeast Military Drive near Texas 536. Police said the 31-year-old suspect was racing when he crashed into...
foxsanantonio.com
Community members express gratitude at the 43rd Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO—The 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner was full of food and entertainment. "I've been coming every year," Elias McNear told us as he ate his food Thursday. "It's real good." More than 5,000 volunteers have been working all week to prepare. The nonprofit group expected about 25,000...
foxsanantonio.com
Griswald has made it to Seguin
It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
foxsanantonio.com
The magical, Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony takes place Friday
SAN ANTONIO - After all the food on Thanksgiving, and the shopping on Friday, why not head over to the San Antonio Riverwalk and take in all the sights and sounds of the holidays?. We're talking about the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony Friday night at the Arneson...
foxsanantonio.com
Meals on Wheels volunteers prepping to delivery more than 2,200 Thanksgiving meals
SAN ANTONIO - We are just a day away from Thanksgiving, and you may be prepping for the big deal just like the folks at Meals on Wheels. But I bet you're not serving up 123 turkeys, not to mention all the sides that go along with that. So many...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
foxsanantonio.com
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
