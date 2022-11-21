Read full article on original website
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
UF responds to Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
The University of Florida (UF) says they mourn the lives that were lost in the tragic shooting that occurred at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday. UF says they stand in solidarity and are spreading love to those within UF's LGBTQ community. In a statement released via twitter,...
Ocala Police Department employees feed local families for Thanksgiving
Ocala Police Department employees donated their bonus 'Thanksgiving checks' to feed 50 families in need, according to a social media post by the Ocala Police Department. "Each year, the City of Ocala gives our employees a $30 check to help pay for their Thanksgiving dinner. This year multiple OPD employees decided to donate their money so other families in need can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal," said Ocala Police officials.
Body recovered from Newnan's Lake
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
Vehicle covered in flames in Ocala
According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a Kia Soul on fire at the 1200 block of Southwest 44th Avenue around 12:35pm. When crews arrived, the vehicle was covered in the flames. OFR says the all occupants were out of the vehicle and no one was hurt. According to...
Pedestrian killed Monday night on I-75 in Columbia County
Columbia County — A 33-year-old man from Orlando died Monday night while walking on I75 in Columbia County, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said. FHP says the crash happened at 6:18 PM on I-75 south at mile marker 432. FHP says an SUV was going south, when a pedestrian walked...
Ft. McCoy man dies in overnight crash in Marion County
Marion County — A 32-year-old man from Fort McCoy died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol trooper said. The crash happened on County Road 315, south of NE 135th Street, at 3:50 AM, FHP said. FHP says the driver was going too fast for a curve, crossed over...
Local family wants GRU to take "full" responsibility for sewage overflow in apartment
A local family says Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) is at fault for their entire apartment flooding. GRU says they don't dismiss their claims, the family accuses the utility of only taking half of the responsibility. The utility company says a combination of built-up grease, non-flushable items, and an aging cast...
Historic moment: all-women school board sworn in for Alachua County
A historic moment for the Alachua County School Board, the district swore in an all-women board for the first time. Tina Certain was elected to chair, and Dr. Leanetta McNealy was elected vice-chair of the board. "Women have the reputation of getting things done, so I think with the five...
With RSV cases on the rise, doctor shares tips on how to stay safe this holiday season
Gainesville, FL — The respiratory illness known as RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, has been surging around the country. "We have seen an uptick of all viruses, and so we're seeing a mixed picture of all viruses," UF Health Professor and Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine Dr. Michele Lossius said.
Semi-truck crash causes 30 gallons of fuel to spill
According to Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR), they responded to an accident involving a semi-truck at the intersection of Northeast 39th Avenue and Northeast Waldo Road earlier this morning. When crews arrived, they say the semi-truck had jack-knifed and reported that 30 gallons of diesel fuel were on the ground. Two...
Willie Mae Stokes Community Center hands out food ahead of Thanksgiving
The Willie Mae Stokes Community Center handed food to more than 150 people in Micanopy. The center's executive director told CBS4 News higher costs are even impacting the center. "Our goal is that we always try to give away 50 turkeys, and we have yet to be able to come...
Expert warns shoppers about 'Discount' claims this Black Friday
Gainesville, FL — This time of the year some people look forward to seeing what deals they can get on Black Friday, but others, not so much. "I'm not a fan of the Black Friday crowds," Gainesville resident Matt Dickhaus said. Like a lot of shoppers this year he will not be dealing with long lines. "Unless I really need something, I'm not going to go join in the chaos," Dickhaus said.
Newberry basketball players crafting their game before Thanksgiving
The Newberry Panthers basketball team continues to put in the work on the court. Despite it being a Thanksgiving holiday week several Newberry players won't let that stop them from practicing the sport they love, for these players its just another day to perfect their craft. Head coach Patrick Green...
