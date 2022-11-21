Gainesville, FL — This time of the year some people look forward to seeing what deals they can get on Black Friday, but others, not so much. "I'm not a fan of the Black Friday crowds," Gainesville resident Matt Dickhaus said. Like a lot of shoppers this year he will not be dealing with long lines. "Unless I really need something, I'm not going to go join in the chaos," Dickhaus said.

