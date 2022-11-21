REVIEW: Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew From the Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart at 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure

The holidays at EPCOT have truly begun as Figment is once again wearing his fan-favorite holiday sweater in Journey Into Imagination with Figment. Figment wears the sweater in both the Sound Lab and the transition to his own open house. The blue sweater depicts the symbol of the Imagination! Pavilion, surrounded by diamonds and snowflakes in loving homage to the classic sweaters typically seen during the season. Below the pavilion icon is a pattern representing the glass pyramids that make the top of the building.

