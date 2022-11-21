REVIEW: Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew From the Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart at 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure

Read full article on original website
REVIEW: ¡Viva Navidad! at Paradise Garden Grill for 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
¡Viva Navidad! at Paradise Garden Grill is boasting an almost entirely new menu for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. The “Encanto” logo is under the ¡Viva Navidad! sign, but the only real “Encanto” thing in the area is the Mirabel meet-and-greet.
REVIEW: Four-Meat Pizza and Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake for the Holidays at Disney California Adventure
Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta is serving up two seasonal offerings this holiday season at Disney California Adventure: a Four-Meat Pizza and Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake. Tomato Sauce with Ham, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Pepperoni, topped with Mozzarella. The Four-Meat Pizza is returning to the menu for the holidays. There’s not anything...
FIRST LOOK at the Passport for the 2022 International EPCOT Festival of the Holidays
Today marks the start of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and we’ve got a first look at the festival passport. The Festival of the Holidays is sponsored by AdventHealth. It runs from November 25 through December 30, 2022. Inside is a place to write your name,...
Spirit Jersey, MagicBand, Dooney & Bourke Bag, and More 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Merchandise Arrives
The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has begun, and a new festival means new merchandise! This year, the cast of “Frozen” can be found on many items in the collection. Let’s take a look!. 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Spirit Jersey – $79.99...
REVIEW: New Seasonal Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Joins Returning Peppermint Sundae at Disneyland
Gibson Girl is selling the classic Peppermint Holiday Sundae once again, but this year, new Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream is also available. You can get the new flavor in an Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich with oatmeal raisin cookies, too. Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich – $6.99.
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Food & Photo Spot Coming December 1 to Tokyo DisneySea
Sivako! We may not have Pandora: The World of Avatar here at Tokyo Disney Resort, but it seems the Oriental Land Company is ready to get on board the synergy machine with a new dessert and drink to celebrate “Avatar: The Way of Water” at Tokyo DisneySea! Starting December 1, guests at Yucatan Base Camp Grill can get a taste of Pandora with these two new items.
Christmas Tree Arrives at Downtown Disney District
Christmastime has come at Disneyland Resort, and guests arriving at Downtown Disney District are finally being greeted with a Christmas tree!. The tree is decorated with white, silver, and blue ornaments. A snowman is next to the tree, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. Among the normal Christmas tree ornaments...
REVIEW: New Pork Belly Mac N’ Cheese Joins Returning Favorites for the Holidays at Universal Studios Florida
The food truck in San Francisco has returned at Universal Studios Florida to bring a new Pork Belly Mac ‘n Cheese to the holiday menus. 2022 Holiday Menu for the San Francisco Food Truck at Universal Studios Florida. Food:. 🆕 Pork Belly Mac n’ Cheese – $12.99...
Speaker Catches on Fire Aboard Disney Wonder Cruise Ship
A small fire broke out on the Disney Wonder last night due to an electrical short in the speaker system. These are screenshots from video provided by Disney Wonder guests. The fire was on a speaker high up behind the giant Funnel Vision screen. Initially, just smoke was rising, then progressively larger flames were visible.
Splash Mountain, Tower of Terror, & More Coming to Upcharge Disney Premier Access Service at Tokyo Disney Resort
After introducing the upcharge Disney Premier Access service earlier this year as a replacement for the former free FastPass service, Tokyo Disney Resort has slowly expanded its availability from two attractions to now three as well as one show. Now the Oriental Land Company appears to be going all-in on Disney Premier Access, adding two new attractions at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea starting in December.
REVIEW: The Haunted Mansion-Inspired Bride Churro Hurries Back for the Holidays at Disneyland
The Haunted Mansion-inspired Bride Churro is back for the holidays at Disneyland. You can pick up this sweet treat at the churro cart in Critter Country. Elegantly dressed churro in a bouquet of vanilla and sugar. It has quite the ghostly pallor and we’re pleased to say we really enjoyed...
Details on Bob Iger’s Return to Disney & Bob Chapek’s Firing, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Discounts for Disney Vacation Club, Genie+ Prices Hit New High, and More: Daily Recap (11/22/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 22.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Figment’s Holiday Sweater Returns at Journey Into Imagination with Figment in EPCOT
The holidays at EPCOT have truly begun as Figment is once again wearing his fan-favorite holiday sweater in Journey Into Imagination with Figment. Figment wears the sweater in both the Sound Lab and the transition to his own open house. The blue sweater depicts the symbol of the Imagination! Pavilion, surrounded by diamonds and snowflakes in loving homage to the classic sweaters typically seen during the season. Below the pavilion icon is a pattern representing the glass pyramids that make the top of the building.
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/19/22 (Toy Story Land Characters Dress Up for Christmas, New Droid Depot Merchandise, Holiday Sound Effects on Fab 50 Statues, & More)
Season’s greetings from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Today we are planning on doing some shopping and character meet-and-greets. We hear Buzz, Woody and Jessie are decked out in their festive holiday outfits. We also heard the Fab 50 statues got an update with holiday sounds effects for the season. We will be sure to report on everything we find today. Let’s get started!
New Points of Light Show Coming to Spaceship Earth & Living With the Land Overlay Gets New Name for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2022
Disney has announced a new Points of Light show will debut on Spaceship Earth for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The light display will “invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights, and warm candles.” The Points of Light were added for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, but unlike the other park icons’ “Beacons of Magic,” the light shows on Spaceship Earth will stay beyond the anniversary.
New Spinners and Grogu Wand Now Available at Disneyland Resort
Three new hand-held fans and a Grogu glow wand are available at Disneyland Resort. The fans can be found at carts, including the one outside The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure in Disney California Adventure. The Grogu wand was in Star Trader at Disneyland Park. Mickey Fan –...
New Her Universe, ‘Enchanted,’ ‘Treasure Planet,’ Wolverine, and More Pins at Disneyland Resort
The new pins at Disneyland Resort this month include a collection of Her Universe “Star Wars” pins, a pin celebrating 20 years of “Treasure Planet,” and another celebrating 15 years of “Enchanted.” All of these are available at 20th Century Music Co. in Disneyland Park.
Walt Disney World Park Pass System Overhaul Rumored for 2023, Will Imagineering Still Move to Florida, ‘Safari Sack’ Ziploc Bags Come to Jungle Cruise, & More: Daily Recap (11/24/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Disney Vacation Club Exclusive ‘Holidays in Hollywood’ and ‘Bound to Be Bad’ Events Coming to Walt Disney World Resort
DVC Members visiting Walt Disney World Resort will have two new events to choose from soon. “Holidays in Hollywood” is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, while the new event at the Top of the World Lounge is “Bound to Be Bad” (No, we’re not joking. That’s the name.).
