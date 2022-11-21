COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Colonie Police Department has made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29th. According to the department, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that two juvenile males -- who have no connection to North Colonie Schools -- were responsible for causing the damage and drawing the graffiti.

