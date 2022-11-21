ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

WRGB

Stewart's Shops to open online store on Cyber Monday

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — November 28th is Cyber Monday, and if you're looking for a rhinestone tumbler or a baby onesie, you're in luck. Stewart's Shops will be offering limited-run edition merchandise drops throughout the year as well as coffee 'S' cups and and 12oz coffee bags on a new website set to open on Monday.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Assembly labor hearing explores solutions to workforce shortages

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The pandemic saw many exiting the workforce, but now - with returning workers at an all-time low - a hearing in Albany Tuesday. The state Assembly Labor Committee heard from labor experts on workforce shortages in New York in the wake of the pandemic. Assembly members and the people providing testimony discussed how to gain and keep workers.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Spa City slapped with gag order after VT. deputy injured in officer involved shooting

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The city of Saratoga Springs got slapped with a temporary restraining order on Wednesday issued by a state Supreme Court judge in Saratoga county restricting city officials, like the mayor and public safety commissioner, from releasing further information, footage, audio and other evidentiary materials surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Vigil planned for Princetown double homicide victims

People in Schenectady County are honoring the lives of the man and woman shot to death in their home earlier this week. William Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth were killed in their house on Reynolds Road in Princetown on Tuesday, according to New York State Police. 19 year old Nicholas Fiebka,...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Juveniles charged in Forts Ferry Elementary graffiti incident

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Colonie Police Department has made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29th. According to the department, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that two juvenile males -- who have no connection to North Colonie Schools -- were responsible for causing the damage and drawing the graffiti.
COLONIE, NY

