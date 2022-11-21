Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Small Business Saturday could be more popular than Black Friday, new survey finds
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (WRGB) — For many, Thanksgiving weekend marks the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday typically the busiest. But - this year could be different. According to the National Retail Federation , we could see a record number of Thanksgiving weekend shoppers this year, with...
Stewart's Shops to open online store on Cyber Monday
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — November 28th is Cyber Monday, and if you're looking for a rhinestone tumbler or a baby onesie, you're in luck. Stewart's Shops will be offering limited-run edition merchandise drops throughout the year as well as coffee 'S' cups and and 12oz coffee bags on a new website set to open on Monday.
Analyst: Saratoga officials must consider impact on business when setting safety protocols
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — State police continue to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in Saratoga Springs -- and as they work to learn more about the circumstances that surrounded this violence, city officials are weighing what policy changes might make nightlife in Saratoga safer.
Assembly labor hearing explores solutions to workforce shortages
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The pandemic saw many exiting the workforce, but now - with returning workers at an all-time low - a hearing in Albany Tuesday. The state Assembly Labor Committee heard from labor experts on workforce shortages in New York in the wake of the pandemic. Assembly members and the people providing testimony discussed how to gain and keep workers.
1979: Schemeless drifter dashes hopes of Mechanicville residents looking for a free ride
Forty-three years ago, a stranger came to the city of Mechanicville, offering to buy a new car for everyone he met. Scores of people were all set to kick the tires, but in the end, there was just one catch. It's almost like the start of a bad joke. A...
3,500 pounds of turkey handed out to local military personnel and veterans
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — In Colonie, 250 turkeys were given out free of charge to local military personnel and veterans. All this courtesy of the Tully Rinckey Law Farm and Price Chopper/Market32. The law firm's founders, Matthew Tully and Greg Rinckey are both veterans. 250 turkeys were handed out...
Sheehan: IT upgrade included in city budget will be a game changer for police
A game changer for police work. That's what Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says was included in the budget approved last night for the city. The city will bond $1 million to purchase a records management and computer-aided dispatch system. Mayor Sheehan says the two systems allow police and 9/11 dispatchers...
Two injured in gas explosion in Glens Falls, transported by helicopter to burn unit
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Two people have been injured at a facility in Glens Falls following a reported gas explosion. According to a spokesperson with the city, Police say a helicopter has been brought in to bring two out of the area to be treated for burns. According...
NYS increasing patrols for Thanksgiving weekend to prevent impaired, aggressive driving
Albany, NY — New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to prevent impaired and aggressive driving during the holiday weekend. Governor Hochul made the announcement Monday. The Thanksgiving weekend initiative runs from Wednesday, November 23, through Monday, November 28. "Thanksgiving is traditionally one of...
Law enforcement gearing up to keep roadways safe from drivers under the influence
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Law enforcement agencies across the Capital Region are getting ready for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year with a focus on drivers who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety...
Spa City slapped with gag order after VT. deputy injured in officer involved shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The city of Saratoga Springs got slapped with a temporary restraining order on Wednesday issued by a state Supreme Court judge in Saratoga county restricting city officials, like the mayor and public safety commissioner, from releasing further information, footage, audio and other evidentiary materials surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.
Vigil planned for Princetown double homicide victims
People in Schenectady County are honoring the lives of the man and woman shot to death in their home earlier this week. William Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth were killed in their house on Reynolds Road in Princetown on Tuesday, according to New York State Police. 19 year old Nicholas Fiebka,...
Juveniles charged in Forts Ferry Elementary graffiti incident
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Colonie Police Department has made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29th. According to the department, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that two juvenile males -- who have no connection to North Colonie Schools -- were responsible for causing the damage and drawing the graffiti.
Three arrested including teen, accused of firearms possession following traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men and a 17-year-old were arrested, accused of weapons possession following a traffic stop, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office. On November 21, deputies stopped a vehicle with three people inside in the area of Moore Avenue and Second Avenue, according to investigators.
Princetown suspect surrendered gun in 2021 following mother's order of protection request
Schenectady — In December of 2021, the suspect in the deaths of William Horwedal and Alesia Wadsworth surrendered a 7.62mm Palmetto rifle to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office as a result of a temporary Order of Protection. On Tuesday, 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka was charged with two counts of 2nd...
Schenectady Police calling death of 26-year-old a homicide in daytime shooting
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say a 26-year-old is dead following a shots fired call in the area of Odell St and Brandywine Ave. Police responded to the scene at around 12:30 PM on Wednesday for a report of shots fired and a man laying in the street.
