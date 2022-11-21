ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher

A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes

“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Short nearly 200 officers, Fairfax PD staffing 'at a crisis level' ahead of holiday season

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thanksgiving tends to be one of the most dangerous and deadly times on U.S. roads due to increases in impaired drivers and reckless driving. Going into the holiday season, the Fairfax County Police Department is facing a shortage of police officers – officers who are responsible for enforcing traffic laws and getting drunk drivers off the roads.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Irked Vienna Council rejects housing proposal

Citing concerns that the driveway of an adjacent property owned by the same developer fronted on a busy intersection, the Vienna Town Council voted 5-2 Nov. 14 to deny a final development plat for a two-lot subdivision at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Applicant Shane Revelle of Land Design Consultants Inc....
VIENNA, VA
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DogTime

Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident

No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
FAIRFAX, VA
beckersasc.com

Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations

Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
PLANetizen

Alexandria Could Undertake Major Zoning Reform

The city council for Alexandria, Virginia will vote today on whether to speed up the city’s rezoning process, which is designed to “make land use more equitable and inclusive” and create more affordable housing for the city’s residents. As Vernon Miles reports for Alexandria Now, The “Comprehensive Zoning for Housing and Housing for All Package” will advance regulatory changes that can increase housing production and address regulatory barriers and “remnants of terminology stemming from past discriminatory policy” that impede affordability and fair housing.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy