WTOP
How long should winter break be? Montgomery, Arlington schools working on new calendars
School officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Arlington, Virginia, are in the process of developing calendars for the next school year as some parents across the D.C. area say current calendars include too many days off. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said at a meeting this...
WTOP
‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher
A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
Loudoun County Public School faculty member charged with assault of student
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Loudoun County Public School faculty member has been charged after police say she assaulted a student twice. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, a school resource officer at Lightridge High School in the Aldie area of the county was made aware of a report […]
royalexaminer.com
Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes
“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
restonnow.com
Virginia history standards criticized by local teacher unions sent back to drawing board
Fairfax County’s teacher unions expressed relief after new state-proposed history standards were rejected by a governor-appointed board late last week. On Thursday evening (Nov. 17), Virginia’s Board of Education voted unanimously to again delay approving new history standards drafted by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). The proposed...
beckersasc.com
$15M malpractice suit brought against Virginia GI center alleging medical negligence
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier (Va.) Medical Center, Advanced Digestive Care and Gastroenterology Associates for $15 million, alleging medical negligence that led to the death of his son, according to a Nov. 22 report from Fauquier Now. The lawsuit is taking place in a Fauquier...
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
WTOP
How a Prince William Co. woman’s nonprofit is helping kids she never meets
In 2017, a friend reached out to Northern Virginia parent Sarah Tyndall, explaining that an acquaintance left what was described as a “bad situation” with four kids, and that she had little to no resources. The woman needed clothes for her kids. So Tyndall, a stay-at-home mom at...
WJLA
Short nearly 200 officers, Fairfax PD staffing 'at a crisis level' ahead of holiday season
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thanksgiving tends to be one of the most dangerous and deadly times on U.S. roads due to increases in impaired drivers and reckless driving. Going into the holiday season, the Fairfax County Police Department is facing a shortage of police officers – officers who are responsible for enforcing traffic laws and getting drunk drivers off the roads.
WTOP
Long-serving Arlington Co. sheriff — and one of first female sheriffs in Virginia — to step down
The long-serving sheriff of Arlington County — and one of the first female sheriffs in the commonwealth of Virginia — announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection and will step down when her term ends next year. Sheriff Beth Arthur has served as the county’s sheriff since 2000,...
WJLA
'Everything is not OK. It's not anywhere near OK' | Major crimes are up in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — With five weeks to go until the end of the year, crimes against people and crimes against property are up in Fairfax County, Va. That’s according to the latest data from the Fairfax County Police Department. Here’s a look at the numbers:. 2022...
Supreme Court turns away school’s appeal of sex-assault case
The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from a Virginia school board that says it shouldn't be held liable for the alleged sexual assault of a student by a classmate on a band trip.
WTOP
Takoma Park renters become owners of their building, and Montgomery Co. hopes more follow suit
Tenants of a Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment building have been able to go from renters to owners, and the county executive hopes their building won’t be the last place that happens. “This could be an important tool in our arsenal when it comes to preserving and protecting affordable housing,”...
sungazette.news
Irked Vienna Council rejects housing proposal
Citing concerns that the driveway of an adjacent property owned by the same developer fronted on a busy intersection, the Vienna Town Council voted 5-2 Nov. 14 to deny a final development plat for a two-lot subdivision at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Applicant Shane Revelle of Land Design Consultants Inc....
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident
No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations
Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
PLANetizen
Alexandria Could Undertake Major Zoning Reform
The city council for Alexandria, Virginia will vote today on whether to speed up the city’s rezoning process, which is designed to “make land use more equitable and inclusive” and create more affordable housing for the city’s residents. As Vernon Miles reports for Alexandria Now, The “Comprehensive Zoning for Housing and Housing for All Package” will advance regulatory changes that can increase housing production and address regulatory barriers and “remnants of terminology stemming from past discriminatory policy” that impede affordability and fair housing.
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
Virginia State Police cruiser hit on Beltway by 15-year-old driver
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries after police said their cruiser was struck by an underage driver on the beltway in Fairfax County.
