Read full article on original website
Related
Retail trade groups say a rail strike would be devastating to the economy
Two retail industry groups, the RILA and the NRF, reacted Monday to the increasing possibility of a nationwide rail strike happening in early December.
With rail strike looming, White House won't say how Biden is 'directly involved' in negotiations
With a rail union strike still looming ahead of the holidays, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claim President Biden is 'directly involved' in negotiations.
If train strike happens, major rail union will honor picket lines, its leader says
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen National President Dennis Pierce provides expert analysis of railroad workers' potential strike.
Rail union strike would create a ‘crippling’ economy, industry official warns
Association of American Railroads CEO Ian Jeffries says major rails are "ready, willing and able" to reach new negotiations and avoid creating a "crippling economy" with a strike.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Did Disney's woke agenda cause the CEO shakeup?
Disney's decision to give Bob Chapek the boot was likely due to a culmination of factors according to one investor, who says it was not just wokeness.
Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies
Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
Elizabeth Holmes: Judge recommends Texas prison for Theranos founder
A federal judge has recommended Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begin serving her prison sentence of 11-plus years for fraud at a prison camp in Bryan, Texas.
Amazon Alexa on track to lose $10 billion this year, described as 'colossal failure' in new report
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is part of a devices unit at the company that is expected to lose about $10 billion in 2022, according to a new report.
Russia oil price cap a ‘stupid and futile gesture’ that won’t work, analyst warns
Market analyst Phil Flynn and GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan discuss a Russian oil price cap's impact on U.S. oil and gas prices during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.
Elon Musk housecleaning at Twitter HQ finds #StayWoke t-shirts, pledges to 'earn trust'
Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of a stack of #StayWoke t-shirts in a closet at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
JetBlue passenger taken into custody in Newark after making security threat
A person aboard a JetBlue flight from Orlando to Newark was taken into custody at the plane's final destination following a "security threat."
Marilyn Monroe’s card from her father Charles Stanley Gifford, discovered 'purely by chance,' to be auctioned
Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962 at age 36. Monroe’s net worth in 2022 is a reported $10 million. In 2020, she ranked No. 13 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead celebrities.
Looking to buy a house? It's the worst time in decades to do so
U.S. consumers looking to buy a new home are facing the worst conditions in a generation as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to fight inflation.
Eco regulations force massive coal plant to shut down, sparking community uproar
A major utility company announced plans to close a coal-fired power plant in eastern Texas, sparking an uproar in the local community over the potential negative economic impact.
FTX, Bankman-Fried's parents, senior execs bought $121M worth of Bahamas properties: report
Property records in the Bahamas indicate that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives went on a real estate buying spree, a report says.
Volkswagen brands, including Audi and Lamborghini, suspend Twitter activities
Volkswagen has suspended activities on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform, which has included firings and new code of conduct policies.
EPA quietly pushes expensive carbon tax
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently proposed raising the social cost of carbon emissions from $51 to $190 per metric ton.
White House extends student loan debt payment pause to June
The Biden administration will extend the payment freeze on federal student loans through the end of June 2023 while its forgiveness plan remains blocked by courts.
Fox Business
New York, NY
23K+
Followers
976
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0