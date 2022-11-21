Read full article on original website
Lewis Central's Ludington makes for 4th straight Titan to win KMAland Defensive POTY
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central returned to the state championship this past season, and while the result was different than a year ago, there was still plenty to hang their hat on. While the Titans dealt with a host of injuries throughout the year, one of the constants on defense...
Junior-heavy Clarinda wrestling ready to attack upcoming season
(Clarinda) -- After a quality season last year, the Clarinda wrestling program enters the new year eager to make strides. It's still early in the preseason, but Coach Jared Bevins likes his team's progress up to this point. "Things are off to a good start," Bevins said. "Guys are showing...
Tri-Center's Turner goes for over 2,000 yards, earns A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year
(Neola) -- After rushing for over 1,000 yards in the final half of his junior season, Tri-Center senior Michael Turner thought his final year with the Trojans could be a big one. “I talked to my coach about it, and we had a pretty outstanding rushing record set by Ben...
Eckheart paves way for Glenwood's offensive fireworks, nets KMAland 3A/4A/5A Lineman of the Year
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's offense put up points at will throughout the 2022 season with a high-powered passing attack. While the skill players grabbed the attention in the box scores, today's attention goes towards one of the five unsung heroes that paved the way for Glenwood's electric offense -- senior Logyn Eckheart, the KMAland 3A/4A/5A Lineman of the Year.
Women's College Basketball (11/22): Creighton downs Omaha, Nebraska rolls
(KMAland) -- Creighton downed Omaha, Nebraska picked up a win and UMKC fell in regional women’s college basketball on Tuesday. Creighton (5-0) & Omaha (3-2): No. 16 Creighton stayed undefeated with a 93-71 win over Omaha. Emma Ronsiek poured in 26 points behind five 3-pointers while Lauren Jensen put in 20 points. Morgan Maly added 18 points, and Carly Bachelor finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Omaha’s Aaliyah Stanley led with 15 points, Kennedi Grant had 12 and Elena Pilakouta and Grace Cave finished with 10 each.
Nebraska coaching search: Pac-12 coach, rumored Husker candidate, receives contract extension
Washington and head coach Kalen DeBoer have reached an extension through 2028, the program announced Tuesday. DeBoer, who is in his first year with the Huskies, was reportedly a top candidate for the Nebraska head coaching job. DeBoer made it clear Tuesday that he is going nowhere. “My family and...
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
4 Creighton volleyballers named All-Big East
(Omaha) -- Norah Sis and Ava Martin were honored with major end-of-season Big East Conference volleyball awards on Tuesday. Sis was tabbed the Big East Volleyball Player of the Year while Martin was named the Big East Freshman of the Year. Both are on the All-Big East First Team along with teammates Kiana Schmitt and Kendra Wait. Martin was also named to the All-Freshman Team.
Treynor girls work through foul trouble with balance in season-opening win over Harlan
(Treynor) -- The Treynor girls basketball team got a balanced effort on Tuesday night in a season-opening win. The 2A No. 5 Cardinals shook off some early foul trouble and held off Harlan for a 48-44 win Tuesday. The victory gave Treynor their first 1-0 start since their 2018-19 state champion team.
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Nebraska vs. Iowa
Rivalry week is here. One of the games on the docket this weekend is Nebraska-Iowa. The Cornhuskers still lead the all-time series between the two programs, 29-20-2, but the Hawkeyes have dominated of late. Iowa has won the last seven meetings against Nebraska, though five of those victories have come by single digits.
Gerald Peck, 62, of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30 (Prior to Service) 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will take place at a...
Arlene Andersen, 92 of Omaha, NE
Memorials:Walden Grove Cemetery send to Steve Saye, 1017 S. 188th Terrace, Elkhorn, NE 68022. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial of Cremains:Walden Grove Cemetery rural Westboro, Missouri. Notes:. Arlene passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be...
'Christmas jingle jams' highlighting Shen yuletide celebrations
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's annual Christmas tradition will have some yuletide jams to help kick off the holiday season. The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's "Christmas Jingle Jam Night the Lights Come On," will be this Saturday in downtown Shenandoah. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says festivities kick off from 3-5 p.m. when children have the opportunity to sit with Santa in his sleigh for photos next to the flatiron clock and see the live reindeer. Additionally, Warner says Mrs. Clause and Miss Shenandoah Carys Woolsey will be helping people "ring in the new year" before the downtown area is brightened by Christmas lights.
SWITG's 'Nuncrackers' offers yuletide cheer
(Shenandoah) -- It's a Christmas program with divine intervention. Preparations continue for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of "Nuncrackers," which takes the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton stage next month. Based on the "Nunsense" series of plays, "Nuncrackers" centers around the Sisters of Hoboken, who decide to stage their own Christmas special on public access cable TV--complete with music, dancing, kids and complete chaos. Director Pam Lewis says "Nuncrackers" takes a big cast.
Clarinda to host 30th annual ‘Lighted Christmas Parade’
(Clarinda) -- For the 30th straight year, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club are teaming up to stage the annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade honors the first responders who helped tame the fire that ravaged the Page County Courthouse in December 1991, according to chamber co-chairperson Whitney Beery.
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
Fremont County among areas identified for statewide seatbelt initiative
(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland county is part of an upcoming statewide initiative to enforce and educate motorists on the importance of seatbelt usage. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, who is also the District 3 Public Resource Officer, says the state is launching the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project." One of the first initiatives, including Fremont County, takes place Wednesday. The other four counties in the project include Appanoose, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell. Devault says the five counties were selected for the project after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Thus, he says the program is looking to boost those compliance numbers.
Shen officials ask Page County board for more inclusion in jail discussions
(Clarinda) -- Shenandoah city officials would like to have more input on the possible location of a new Page County jail. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the ongoing county jail study and possible locations with Shenandoah city officials. The county jail committee has previously considered the county farm south of Clarinda, along Highway 2 near the Page County landfill west of Clarinda, and a closed-down lodge southwest of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute -- however, no formal decisions have been made. But, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman expressed disappointment in how little his city has been included in those discussions. He also questioned why a more centralized location wasn't being more seriously considered.
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
