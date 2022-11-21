ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Film about Hattiesburg native now in theaters

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – “Devotion,” a movie about a Hattiesburg native, was released on Wednesday, November 23. According to IMDb, “Devotion” tells the true story of a pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots who risked their lives during the Korean War and became some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. One of those pilots was […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Bham Now

5 beautiful reasons to head to Hattiesburg this December

Need a little Christmas? Looking for just the right backdrop for your holiday pics, or a sweet weekend getaway? Just 3.5 hours from Birmingham, Hattiesburg, Mississippi is the perfect place for all this and more. December in Hattiesburg is full of fun holiday events. Get your calendar now and start...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputy expected to make complete recovery after surgery

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in the Wednesday shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded during a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening in the Johnson community. The deputy wounded Wednesday was identified lae Wednesday night by JCSD as Joey Davis, a law enforcement volunteer who...
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced to 40 years for stabbing man in Petal

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was sentenced to prison in connection to a stabbing that happened in August 2020. Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison with 20 of those years to be served day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Forrest County deputies responded […]
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Ellisville man sentenced for 2020 violent attack

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was sentenced to a total of 40 years in connection to a violent attack in 2020. According to 12th District Attorney Lin Carter, 40-year-old Leon J. Trevino was ordered to serve 20 of those years day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a trial in the Forrest County Circuit Court.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Tuesday Morning closing its doors in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A popular home goods store is now officially closing its doors in Meridian. A sign outside Tuesday Morning on Bonita Lakes Circle says the store is closing this location only. The final date of operation is unclear. The store offers brand-name home furnishings, small appliances &...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for 7th Street shooting in Hattiesburg arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a wanted suspect on Monday. Police said Jerome Strickland, 38, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault with the assistance of Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies. Strickland’s warrants were in connection to shooting at a […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Clarke County man arrested for child molestation

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White tells News 11 that a man was arrested Tuesday for child molestation. White said Bob Armstrong was charged by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department. He was transported to the Clarke County Jail. His bond is expected to be...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian police make arrests in three death investigations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police released updates on three separate death investigations Wednesday. Three arrests have been made in a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 17, 2022, near Old Marion Road Apartments. A teenager died and another juvenile was seriously hurt. Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young gave News 11 an update Wednesday.
MERIDIAN, MS

