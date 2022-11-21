Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
Film about Hattiesburg native now in theaters
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – “Devotion,” a movie about a Hattiesburg native, was released on Wednesday, November 23. According to IMDb, “Devotion” tells the true story of a pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots who risked their lives during the Korean War and became some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. One of those pilots was […]
Bham Now
5 beautiful reasons to head to Hattiesburg this December
Need a little Christmas? Looking for just the right backdrop for your holiday pics, or a sweet weekend getaway? Just 3.5 hours from Birmingham, Hattiesburg, Mississippi is the perfect place for all this and more. December in Hattiesburg is full of fun holiday events. Get your calendar now and start...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputy expected to make complete recovery after surgery
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in the Wednesday shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded during a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening in the Johnson community. The deputy wounded Wednesday was identified lae Wednesday night by JCSD as Joey Davis, a law enforcement volunteer who...
impact601.com
Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
WDAM-TV
Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
Man sentenced to 40 years for stabbing man in Petal
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was sentenced to prison in connection to a stabbing that happened in August 2020. Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison with 20 of those years to be served day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Forrest County deputies responded […]
Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured
UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
Suspect accused of shooting Mississippi deputy taken into custody
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy has been taken into custody and treated at a regional hospital for one or more gunshot wounds. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was captured at a residence on Riley Johnson Road, where the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a JCSD deputy earlier in the day.
WDAM-TV
Ellisville man sentenced for 2020 violent attack
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was sentenced to a total of 40 years in connection to a violent attack in 2020. According to 12th District Attorney Lin Carter, 40-year-old Leon J. Trevino was ordered to serve 20 of those years day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a trial in the Forrest County Circuit Court.
Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
WTOK-TV
Tuesday Morning closing its doors in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A popular home goods store is now officially closing its doors in Meridian. A sign outside Tuesday Morning on Bonita Lakes Circle says the store is closing this location only. The final date of operation is unclear. The store offers brand-name home furnishings, small appliances &...
WDAM-TV
‘I AM THANKFUL!!!!!!!” says Sheriff Berlin, reflecting on deputy’s close call
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The day after a Jones County sheriff’s deputy was injured in the line of duty, Sheriff Joe Berlin took to Facebook to express his thanks to all those who do their jobs despite the risk. The sheriff’s department announced Thursday morning that the bullets...
‘Peek a boo: We got you’: Mississippi man caught after trolling police on Facebook
JONES COUNTY, Miss. — Be careful who you are taunting. A Mississippi man who trolled authorities on social media after he was listed as one of Jones County’s “most wanted” fugitives was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Jenise Bolin, 31, Ellisville, was wanted on a bench warrant...
Man wanted for 7th Street shooting in Hattiesburg arrested
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a wanted suspect on Monday. Police said Jerome Strickland, 38, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault with the assistance of Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies. Strickland’s warrants were in connection to shooting at a […]
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
WTOK-TV
Clarke County man arrested for child molestation
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White tells News 11 that a man was arrested Tuesday for child molestation. White said Bob Armstrong was charged by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department. He was transported to the Clarke County Jail. His bond is expected to be...
WTOK-TV
Meridian police make arrests in three death investigations
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police released updates on three separate death investigations Wednesday. Three arrests have been made in a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 17, 2022, near Old Marion Road Apartments. A teenager died and another juvenile was seriously hurt. Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young gave News 11 an update Wednesday.
Ellisville resident takes action, battles house fire with fire extinguisher
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Rocky Lane Drive in Ellisville Tuesday morning. The fire happened just before 2:00 a.m. Ben Graham told investigators he was inside of the home and had been awake. As he laid back down to go back to sleep, the dog barked […]
