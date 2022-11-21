Read full article on original website
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
Local Living: A look at some holiday happenings in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are taking a look at some of the holiday happenings across the Midlands. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in November and December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can...
Newberry garbage collection rescheduled for Thanksgiving holiday
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Newberry says the residential garbage collection scheduled for Nov. 24 will be picked up on Nov. 23 along with Wednesday’s regular route during the Thanksgiving holiday. Collection usually scheduled for Nov. 25 will be picked up on Nov. 28 with Monday’s regular...
Annual Trouble in Toyland report released
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The U.S. Public Interest Research Group, along with Prisma Health Children’s Hospital released its annual Trouble in Toyland report. This report gives parents three key areas to make sure toys are safe: choking hazards, hidden toxins and recently recalled toys. Here are some reasons why...
SC students brighten Thanksgiving with more than 500 pies
Being a hospitality management major at the University of South Carolina means not only lessons in the classroom but also experiential learning, and that philosophy is good news for lots of Thanksgiving dinners in the Columbia area. Students, faculty and staff at McCutchen House hosted Pie Day, selling more than...
City of Columbia Solid Waste Department announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department has announced changes to the schedule. According to city officials, they will modify their schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday. Solid waste collections that are normally picked up on Thursdays were moved to Wednesday, November 23, and pick-up will...
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
Richland Library hosting Chick-fil-A hiring event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free Chick-fil-A hiring event for the public from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Dec. 1. Organizers ask that you bring your resume for on-the-spot interviews. Chick-fil-A is hiring for the following positions:. Cashiers and Drive Thru Team Members. Food Line...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
Gas prices down ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re filling up at the pump ahead of Thanksgiving prices are down. According to AAA here in the midlands drivers are paying an average of $3.11 per gallon for regular. That’s down more than 12 cents from a week ago. The national average has...
CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
Health officials say respiratory illnesses circulating at a high level
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In health headlines, across the U.S. respiratory illnesses are still circulating at a high level. RSV and the flu are spreading earlier than expected and there’s still Covid-19. Health officials are cautioning you to do what you can to protect yourself and your loved ones...
Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
SC Highway Patrol urges caution during Thanksgiving travel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers headed out on the road this Thanksgiving to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. In anticipation of heavy traffic, drivers can also expect to share the road with increased law enforcement for the travel period that begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhill’s Cici’s Pizza. Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion...
Richland County government offices and drop-off sites closed for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices are set to close Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no recycling collection services or curbside waste pickup on Thursday. Materials that are scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday and Friday’s pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Sumter city, county employees pick up hundreds of bags of trash off the road
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city and county employees are hoping to lead by example by picking up trash around the community during Wednesday's Stash the Trash. Wednesday, dozens of volunteers like Emily Banar picked up almost 200 bags of litter along the road. "This is a road I actually...
