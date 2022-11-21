Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
SCHP works to prevent crashes and fatalities this Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Last year in South Carolina during Thanksgiving weekend there were more than 1400 collisions and twelve of them were deadly, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. This thanksgiving weekend South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force not only on the highways but...
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol urges caution during Thanksgiving travel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers headed out on the road this Thanksgiving to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. In anticipation of heavy traffic, drivers can also expect to share the road with increased law enforcement for the travel period that begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27.
abccolumbia.com
Palmetto series gets new sponsor, SC Education Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Carolina-Clemson game is this weekend and now the on-going series between the bitter rivals has a new sponsor. This afternoon USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced the Palmetto series which includes all sports in which the Gamecocks and Tigers face each other, will now be sponsored by the South Carolina Education Lottery.
abccolumbia.com
FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials...
abccolumbia.com
DHEC urges residents to discard faulty iHealth Covid-19 home test kit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says they found several iHealth Covid-19 test kits may have faulty result cartridges due to a manufacturer error. Health officials are. urging residents to discard test kits from lot #221CO20203, expiring on Aug. 2, 2022. The lot...
abccolumbia.com
President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. of Corrections: woman charged with providing contraband to prisoner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced 54 year-old Marion N. Sackel was charged with criminal conspiracy and providing contraband to a prisoner. Authorities say Sackel gave a package containing two cellphones to an inmate during visitation on Nov. 5. The defendant’s visitation privileges are...
abccolumbia.com
DHEC encourages vaccinations with flu season in full swing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Flu season is in full swing, and state health officials say it’s already been one of the most active seasons in recent years. South Carolina has seen more than 100 times the number of flu cases, and nearly 50 times more hospitalizations than this time last year. This season, 11 people have died so far.
abccolumbia.com
Red Cross: Fire safety tips during Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Red Cross, its crews respond to an average of six home fires everyday and Thanksgiving is the peak day when South Carolina sees the most numbers of home fires. Mandy McWherter with the Red Cross says cooking incidents cause the bulk of...
