Related
abccolumbia.com

SC Highway Patrol urges caution during Thanksgiving travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers headed out on the road this Thanksgiving to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. In anticipation of heavy traffic, drivers can also expect to share the road with increased law enforcement for the travel period that begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
Palmetto series gets new sponsor, SC Education Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Carolina-Clemson game is this weekend and now the on-going series between the bitter rivals has a new sponsor. This afternoon USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced the Palmetto series which includes all sports in which the Gamecocks and Tigers face each other, will now be sponsored by the South Carolina Education Lottery.
CLEMSON, SC
FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
DHEC urges residents to discard faulty iHealth Covid-19 home test kit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says they found several iHealth Covid-19 test kits may have faulty result cartridges due to a manufacturer error. Health officials are. urging residents to discard test kits from lot #221CO20203, expiring on Aug. 2, 2022. The lot...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
SC Dept. of Corrections: woman charged with providing contraband to prisoner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced 54 year-old Marion N. Sackel was charged with criminal conspiracy and providing contraband to a prisoner. Authorities say Sackel gave a package containing two cellphones to an inmate during visitation on Nov. 5. The defendant’s visitation privileges are...
DHEC encourages vaccinations with flu season in full swing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Flu season is in full swing, and state health officials say it’s already been one of the most active seasons in recent years. South Carolina has seen more than 100 times the number of flu cases, and nearly 50 times more hospitalizations than this time last year. This season, 11 people have died so far.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Red Cross: Fire safety tips during Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Red Cross, its crews respond to an average of six home fires everyday and Thanksgiving is the peak day when South Carolina sees the most numbers of home fires. Mandy McWherter with the Red Cross says cooking incidents cause the bulk of...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

