ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
vermiliontoday.com

Someone stole handicap swing from Godchaux Park in Abbevile

The Abbeville Police Department is looking for help to try and find the missing blue handicap swing that was recently stolen from Godchaux Pak in Abbeville. City officials were recently informed that the blue swing, called a Jennswing Molded Swing Seat, was missing. A person visiting the park saw the...
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette

An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Commander of Lafayette National Guard unit relieved of duties after inappropriate texts

Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Lafayette, has been relieved of his duties, according to a story published in Army Times. Louisiana National Guard spokesperson Lt. Col. Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend. Another allegation Payne faces are […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy