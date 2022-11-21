Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Lafayette’s First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
We know we're not even through Halloween yet, but it is a Hobby Lobby world we live in, so we're already thinking about Christmas. But this is something so big we just couldn't keep the secret much longer. Lafayette is getting its first-ever (at least as far as we know) drive-thru Christmas lights show.
Woman killed in early morning homicide
Early Thanksgiving morning, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a deceased female located in the parking lot of a business on Evangeline Thruway in Broussard.
Youngsville DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10, remembered by colleagues
Heartfelt condolences are pouring in for the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Mobile Assistance Patrolman
theadvocate.com
Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette
The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
Local church group brings Thanksgiving to homeless of Lafayette
"Man Up For Christ" decided to take it upon themselves to help feed Lafayette homeless a thanksgiving meal they will never forget.
vermiliontoday.com
Someone stole handicap swing from Godchaux Park in Abbevile
The Abbeville Police Department is looking for help to try and find the missing blue handicap swing that was recently stolen from Godchaux Pak in Abbeville. City officials were recently informed that the blue swing, called a Jennswing Molded Swing Seat, was missing. A person visiting the park saw the...
New Iberia road issues have residents, government taking action
Roadway issues have become a huge problem for New Iberia government and residents.
Church Point Police mourn death of officer, funeral arrangement announced
An officer with the Church Point Police Department passed away this morning from medical issues, according to Chief Dale Thibodeaux.
Two families displaced by fire at Himbola Manor apartments
Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Himbola Manor Apartments.
Downtown Lafayette restaurant to close its doors for good this week
After over three years in business, a popular downtown Lafayette restaurant has announced that it will be closing for good this week.
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette
An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
Candlelight vigil for Arnaudville woman killed in car crash
The St. Martin Parish community continues to grieve the loss of Hailee Rossyoin Noel, 29 of Arnaudville
Opelousas councilman to appear in court following qualification complaints
Opelousas Councilman, Floyd Ford, is scheduled to appear in court following a complaint saying he is not qualified for his position.
Deputy arrested for introducing contraband
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center (LPCC) deputy has been arrested by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit for introducing contraband into the LPCC.
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana State Police say man killed in fatal attack was from Youngsville
One of the two people who died after an alleged attack on a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday was identified as 66-year-old Darrell Guillory of Youngsville, according to State Police.
theadvocate.com
Commander of Lafayette National Guard unit relieved of duties after inappropriate texts
Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Lafayette, has been relieved of his duties, according to a story published in Army Times. Louisiana National Guard spokesperson Lt. Col. Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend. Another allegation Payne faces are […]
