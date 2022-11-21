ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan reports 8,933 new COVID cases, 275 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 8,933 new cases of COVID-19 and 275 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,276 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,929,612, including 39,972 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,920,679 cases and 39,697 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Stakes couldn’t get much higher for ‘The Game’ this time

No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) will face at No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0, No. 2 CFP) on Saturday at noon ET on FOX. For the series record, Michigan leads 59–51–6. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Simply put, the entire season. The year’s version...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

WDIV announces return of ‘Go 4 It’ campaign for 75th anniversary

DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the station’s leaders are planning to commemorate it in a special way. Throughout all of the years, one of the most iconic slogans for the station was its “Go 4 It” campaign, which featured a number of jingles sung by various artists.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Weather: What to expect for Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It will also be dry and near freezing for those lining Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Layers are a great idea because we will warm from the middle 30s to the middle 40s throughout the parade making for one of the better Holiday forecasts we’ve had here in Detroit. Enjoy and be safe.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor to reduce curbside compost pick up during winter season

ANN ARBOR – Weekly curbside services in Tree Town will be reduced down to once a month between January and March 2023. Regular weekly services will end on Friday, Dec. 9, with once-monthly compost collection starting the week of Jan. 2, 2023. Winter collection will also happen during the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

GOP Gov Ducey welcomes Dem Hobbs though no Lake concession

PHOENIX – Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs, his first public statement on her victory. Ducey met with Hobbs in his office more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the last...
ARIZONA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Weekend showers and sunshine

DETROIT – Good Black Friday and Happy Weekend! The weekend already started for many of you, and we did have a pretty spectacular Thanksgiving here in Metro Detroit. The rain showers overnight are wrapping up and moving on this morning leaving some wet roadways if you do have to work today. Temperatures are falling through the 40s with a bit of a breeze creating wind chills closer to or even below freezing closer to sunrise. Grab the hat and gloves as you grab that leash and take the pup out for a little walk to help with the guilt after yesterday’s feast. Skies are still mostly cloudy, but we will get into more and more sunshine as this big shopping and travel day progresses.
DETROIT, MI

