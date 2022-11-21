Read full article on original website
Feel the Bern: My pick for this year’s high-stakes Michigan-Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The day has arrived, and we’re not talking about Thanksgiving or the start of the World Cup. There is only one day that counts to folks around these parts. It’s the Michigan-Ohio State game. There is so much on the line this time...
Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade
MORENCI, Mich. – The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town of. , Michigan, for more than a decade. It has been 12 years since Tanner, 5, Alexander, 7, and Andrew, 9, were last seen with their father John Skelton at his Morenci home. Their father...
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Michigan reports 8,933 new COVID cases, 275 deaths over past week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 8,933 new cases of COVID-19 and 275 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,276 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,929,612, including 39,972 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,920,679 cases and 39,697 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
Stakes couldn’t get much higher for ‘The Game’ this time
No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) will face at No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0, No. 2 CFP) on Saturday at noon ET on FOX. For the series record, Michigan leads 59–51–6. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Simply put, the entire season. The year’s version...
WDIV announces return of ‘Go 4 It’ campaign for 75th anniversary
DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the station’s leaders are planning to commemorate it in a special way. Throughout all of the years, one of the most iconic slogans for the station was its “Go 4 It” campaign, which featured a number of jingles sung by various artists.
Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade
DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
Santa tracker: Where to find jolly Saint Nick in Metro Detroit 🎅
Nov. 17 - Dec. 24. Click here to make a photo reservation. Nov. 26, 27 and Dec. 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18 and 24. Click here to make a photo registration. Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. For...
Watch full special: WDIV legends Carmen, Mort, Chuck and Bernie in ‘The Reunion’
“The Reunion” special brought together the most legendary WDIV broadcast team of them all. Carmen Harlan, Mort Crim, Chuck Gaidica, and Bernie Smilovitz recently sat down together for the first time in years to reflect on the legacy of WDIV during the station’s 75th anniversary in Detroit television.
Warm Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit with weekend chance of rain -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – Happy Thanksgiving Eve!. The weather looks great if you’re headed out to family and friends Wednesday night and not just here in Michigan but all over the country. Thanksgiving Day. A bit chilly early in the morning for the S3 Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit with...
Michigan State hockey player says Big Ten took no action against Ohio State player after racial slur
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan State hockey player said the Big Ten Conference took no action against an Ohio State player who was penalized for calling him a racial slur during a game. Spartans’ senior Jagger Joshua said the incident happened Nov. 11 during a game at Munn...
Morning 4: FBI says SE Michigan man threatened lives of Democratic congressman, FBI director -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Grand Blanc man accused of threatening life of Democratic US congressman, FBI director. A Southeast Michigan man is being accused of threatening the life of...
Woman, child charged for dropping puppy off bridge in Northern Michigan
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich – A 19-year-old woman and a child have been charged for dropping a puppy off a bridge into a fenced-in area on the bank of a canal in Northern Michigan. Up North Live reports the puppy was dropped Nov. 16 over a railing on the...
Weather: What to expect for Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It will also be dry and near freezing for those lining Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Layers are a great idea because we will warm from the middle 30s to the middle 40s throughout the parade making for one of the better Holiday forecasts we’ve had here in Detroit. Enjoy and be safe.
1 Michigan State football player charged with felony, 6 get misdemeanors after tunnel attacks
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One Michigan State football player has been charged with a felony and six others have been charged with misdemeanors in connection with the altercations in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following last month’s rivalry game. Washtenaw County prosecutors have authorized a felonious assault charge against...
Ann Arbor to reduce curbside compost pick up during winter season
ANN ARBOR – Weekly curbside services in Tree Town will be reduced down to once a month between January and March 2023. Regular weekly services will end on Friday, Dec. 9, with once-monthly compost collection starting the week of Jan. 2, 2023. Winter collection will also happen during the...
2 senior citizens hospitalized after fire started by electric wheelchair in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A fire started by an electric wheelchair battery has hospitalized two senior citizens in Ann Arbor. The incident occurred Monday (Nov. 21) at University Living on South Street, not far from the University of Michigan campus. “Very, very lucky,” said Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. “This...
GOP Gov Ducey welcomes Dem Hobbs though no Lake concession
PHOENIX – Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs, his first public statement on her victory. Ducey met with Hobbs in his office more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the last...
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
Metro Detroit weather: Weekend showers and sunshine
DETROIT – Good Black Friday and Happy Weekend! The weekend already started for many of you, and we did have a pretty spectacular Thanksgiving here in Metro Detroit. The rain showers overnight are wrapping up and moving on this morning leaving some wet roadways if you do have to work today. Temperatures are falling through the 40s with a bit of a breeze creating wind chills closer to or even below freezing closer to sunrise. Grab the hat and gloves as you grab that leash and take the pup out for a little walk to help with the guilt after yesterday’s feast. Skies are still mostly cloudy, but we will get into more and more sunshine as this big shopping and travel day progresses.
