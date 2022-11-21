ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Georgia mother indicted on 9 counts in wreck that killed 6-year-old daughter, injured other driver

 3 days ago
A mom was indicted on charges related to a July car crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter.

Stacie Lee Reid, 24, of Forsyth County is accused of causing the crash on July 28, 2022, on Crystal Cove Trail.

According to Forsyth County Superior Court documents, Reid was indicted on three counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving for a crash.

Court officials said Reid was driving her gray Toyota Camry with her daughter buckled in a car seat in the back. The indictment said her daughter was “properly buckled in.”

Investigators said as she drove, Reid’s car crossed over into the southbound lanes of Crystal Cove Trail and went off the side of the road at 3:15 p.m. She corrected herself and got back on the road but was then driving north in the southbound lanes, deputies say.

That is when investigators say a red Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 19-year-old, came over the hill. The two cars crashed into each other head-on.

The Impala driver was taken to a local hospital, but survived his injuries.

The indictment said Reid was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and her daughter was not responding to paramedics on the scene. The 6-year-old died from her injuries at the hospital.

According to the indictment, Reid’s alcohol concentration at the time of the crash was “.08 grams or more.” However, the official amount of how much alcohol in Reid’s system was not released.

Reid’s trial will take place later this year in Forsyth County Superior Court.

