Crews investigating fire at Hudsonville business complex
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Crews responded to a fire at a Hudsonville business complex Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. The complex, located in the 2400 block of Chicago Drive, houses several local businesses. Crews determined the fire spread to the building after a box truck caught...
Fox17
US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
WILX-TV
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
MLive.com
Westbound I-96 is closed for crash
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Westbound I-96 is closed Wednesday, Nov. 23, after the I-196 split because of a crash. The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. just past the East Beltline Avenue exit, the state Department of Transportation said.
Flames rekindle at business near Hudsonville after early morning fire
Firefighters were called to a business near Hudsonville Thursday morning after a truck caught fire inside a garage.
whtc.com
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side
LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
WZZM 13
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Two Michigan State Police troopers injured after being struck by alleged drunk driver
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – Two Michigan State Police troopers were injured after officials say a drunk driver crashed into their patrol vehicle early Thursday, Nov. 24. Police said the crash occurred on M-66 near E. Colby Road in Montcalm County. Troopers were assisting the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office with...
Fox17
Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving
SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
FOUND: Police find man who wandered away from caretakers at Meijer
WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/22/2022 @ 9:15 p.m.): Ben was found on foot in the City of Rockford. The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked a motorist who saw him and notified the police. Original Story (11/22/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.): Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man who wandered away...
2 arrested after police chase near Richland
Authorities say two people were arrested after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
WLUC
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
Family continues search for missing Wyoming man
As loved ones prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, one west Michigan family says they will not do so until they can celebrate with their father.
whtc.com
UPDATE: Assault Suspect in Northern Ottawa County Incidents Arrested
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 38-year-old man wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area last month is now in custody. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day...
WWMT
Two people arrested after leading Kalamazoo sheriff's deputies on chase
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo driver and their passenger are facing time behind bars after fleeing from deputies Monday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies had attempted to stop the driver in Cooper Township for having expired plates, but the driver sped away near Riverview Drive and East E Avenue at speeds of 80-85 mph, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
Fox17
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
WNEM
MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
Fox17
YWCA: Stalking cases 'very prevalent' in Michigan
FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fruitport Township man is facing charges after police say he led a campaign of harassment and stalking against his ex-wife. Investigators say 44-year-old Mitchell Pierce threatened to kill her on multiple occasions — and threatened a school shooting where her children attended. Situations...
