ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
WILX-TV

2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township

AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
AUGUSTA, MI
MLive.com

Westbound I-96 is closed for crash

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Westbound I-96 is closed Wednesday, Nov. 23, after the I-196 split because of a crash. The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. just past the East Beltline Avenue exit, the state Department of Transportation said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side

LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving

SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
SPARTA, MI
WWMT

Two people arrested after leading Kalamazoo sheriff's deputies on chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo driver and their passenger are facing time behind bars after fleeing from deputies Monday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies had attempted to stop the driver in Cooper Township for having expired plates, but the driver sped away near Riverview Drive and East E Avenue at speeds of 80-85 mph, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Fox17

YWCA: Stalking cases 'very prevalent' in Michigan

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fruitport Township man is facing charges after police say he led a campaign of harassment and stalking against his ex-wife. Investigators say 44-year-old Mitchell Pierce threatened to kill her on multiple occasions — and threatened a school shooting where her children attended. Situations...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy