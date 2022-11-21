New Heisman Trophy Favorite Emerges Entering Final Week Of Regular Season

USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws pass vs. UCLA © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The penultimate week of the college football regular season brought some unexpected drama on the field, with No. 5 Tennessee losing to South Carolina and Michigan, Ohio State and TCU all squeaking past unranked opponents.

It also delivered a major shakeup to the Heisman Trophy race.

According to the Athletic, which publishes a weekly Heisman straw poll, there might now be a new favorite for the award.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who has not received a lot of Heisman hype this season, shot to the top of the Athletic's straw poll this week .

The Oklahoma transfer threw for 470 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 33 yards and a score in the Trojans' thrilling 48-45 win over rival UCLA.

Williams is no stranger to the spotlight, having been a top-five recruit nationally when he signed with the Sooners in 2021 and the top-ranked transfer in the country when he followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC last offseason.

But Williams hasn't been talked about as a Heisman favorite nearly as much as Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, whose candidacy was likely ended due to a torn ACL he suffered during Saturday's loss. He was fifth in the Athletic's poll a week ago.

In a nationally-broadcast game this week, however, Williams emphatically changed that. The performance marked his second game this season with more than 400 passing yards and his seventh with three or more total touchdowns.

On the season, Williams has thrown for 3,480 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding another seven scores on the ground. He ranks fourth nationally in total yards per game and is tied for fourth in touchdown passes.

Stroud, who has been the betting favorite to win the Heisman for most of this season and is currently second in the Athletic's poll, has thrown for 2,991 yards and 35 scores on the year. He's still listed as the Heisman favorite by DraftKings with -120 odds. Williams is second at +120.

Stroud will have a chance to make a statement of his own on a big stage this week when Ohio State hosts rival Michigan on Saturday.

That marquee matchup could also feature another Heisman hopeful in Michigan running back Blake Corum, who currently sits fourth in the Athletic's poll — if Corum is able to suit up. Corum left the Wolverines' win over Illinois on Saturday with a knee injury and head coach Jim Harbaugh declined to provide an update on his status on Monday.

Other Heisman contenders with one week left in the regular season appear to be TCU quarterback Max Duggan and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

However, at this point, it's starting to look like a two-horse race between Williams and Stroud. With both playing nationally-broadcast matchups on Saturday (USC faces Notre Dame), this weekend could go a long way toward deciding who will take home the sport's most coveted individual award.