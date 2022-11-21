ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New Heisman Trophy Favorite Emerges Entering Final Week Of Regular Season

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQrGu_0jIqLJ3Q00

USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws pass vs. UCLA

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The penultimate week of the college football regular season brought some unexpected drama on the field, with No. 5 Tennessee losing to South Carolina and Michigan, Ohio State and TCU all squeaking past unranked opponents.

It also delivered a major shakeup to the Heisman Trophy race.

According to the Athletic, which publishes a weekly Heisman straw poll, there might now be a new favorite for the award.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who has not received a lot of Heisman hype this season, shot to the top of the Athletic's straw poll this week .

The Oklahoma transfer threw for 470 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 33 yards and a score in the Trojans' thrilling 48-45 win over rival UCLA.

Williams is no stranger to the spotlight, having been a top-five recruit nationally when he signed with the Sooners in 2021 and the top-ranked transfer in the country when he followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC last offseason.

But Williams hasn't been talked about as a Heisman favorite nearly as much as Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, whose candidacy was likely ended due to a torn ACL he suffered during Saturday's loss. He was fifth in the Athletic's poll a week ago.

In a nationally-broadcast game this week, however, Williams emphatically changed that. The performance marked his second game this season with more than 400 passing yards and his seventh with three or more total touchdowns.

On the season, Williams has thrown for 3,480 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding another seven scores on the ground. He ranks fourth nationally in total yards per game and is tied for fourth in touchdown passes.

Stroud, who has been the betting favorite to win the Heisman for most of this season and is currently second in the Athletic's poll, has thrown for 2,991 yards and 35 scores on the year. He's still listed as the Heisman favorite by DraftKings with -120 odds. Williams is second at +120.

Stroud will have a chance to make a statement of his own on a big stage this week when Ohio State hosts rival Michigan on Saturday.

That marquee matchup could also feature another Heisman hopeful in Michigan running back Blake Corum, who currently sits fourth in the Athletic's poll — if Corum is able to suit up. Corum left the Wolverines' win over Illinois on Saturday with a knee injury and head coach Jim Harbaugh declined to provide an update on his status on Monday.

Other Heisman contenders with one week left in the regular season appear to be TCU quarterback Max Duggan and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

However, at this point, it's starting to look like a two-horse race between Williams and Stroud. With both playing nationally-broadcast matchups on Saturday (USC faces Notre Dame), this weekend could go a long way toward deciding who will take home the sport's most coveted individual award.

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says Only 3 Teams Can Win National Title

Four teams make the College Football Playoff, but according to Paul Finebaum, only three programs have a legitimate shot in the national title hunt. Per Saturday Down South, the SEC Network commentator says those teams are Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. Those schools happen to be three of the four...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers

No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Message From Lane Kiffin's Son Is Going Viral

As Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels prepare for a rivalry week matchup with Mississippi State, Kiffin's son, Knox, was caught fraternizing with the enemy, asking Bulldogs QB Will Rogers if he could have some collectibles after Saturday's game. Knox's DMs went viral in the lead-up to the game.
OXFORD, MS
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC inch up to key spots in new top 25 as Tennessee falls to No. 10

With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State remaining at No. 2. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four, using walk-off field goals last Saturday to stave off upsets and remain undefeated entering Rivalry Week.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

LeSean McCoy Says Bears Should Draft Another QB, Move on From Justin Fields

LeSean McCoy: “Bears fans, he’s [Justin Fields] only thrown the ball over 20 yards once this whole year. If you want to win, you keep talking about putting pieces around him— the real piece should be this… Go out there and get a quarterback. Obviously you’re going to have a first round draft pick, go get one of those young boys coming out, Ohio State, Alabama, there is a couple guys. Go out there and get you a quarterback and then you add pieces around HIM, a guy who can throw the ball, please. If you want to win in this game you’re quarterback can’t keep running around like this, he’s going to get hurt. I played with a guy named Michael Vick. Michael Vick could throw the ball but when he would run a lot he would get nicks: hand, shoulder, his rib. So let’s stop running as much and throwing. If not, he’s young, fast, and elusive, but the injuries start adding up. Bears fans don’t kill me, go get you a quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Reason Behind Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
TENNESSEE STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy