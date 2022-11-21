Read full article on original website
Rocklin police join California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crime Task Force
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin police are joining neighboring cities like Elk Grove and Sacramento in launching a renewed effort to fight organized retail theft this holiday season. They're teaming up with California Highway Patrol's Organized Retail Crime Task Force to identify and arrest shoplifters. The initiative comes after Gov....
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
Man found dead in Sacramento County Main Jail cell
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead in his cell at the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday morning during a medication call, according to officials. The 63-year-old man had been in custody since Oct. 13, 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. Officials say he tested negative for COVID-19 and they do not suspect it being a factor in his death.
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 state prison officers, CDCR says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested two state prison officers in the past week, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed. One of the men, 43-year-old Matthew Robert Solem, was arrested Nov. 18 on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and being 10 years older […]
Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
Pedestrian dead in car crash outside Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers say witnesses near Sacramento International Airport reported seeing a man with little clothing walk out in front of a Nissan Sedan Thursday night. He was declared dead by Sacramento Metro Fire at the scene on Bayou Way at Metro Air Parkway. Officers...
KCRA.com
2 killed after early morning crash in Yolo County, CHP says
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were killed in an early morning solo-vehicle crash in Yolo County on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the frontage road of Interstate 80 along County Road 32A, officials said. The vehicle was speeding westbound on I-80 toward Mace Boulevard when, for reasons unknown, drove off the road and lost control.
Fairfield woman hurt, man killed in domestic violence-related stabbing, police say
FAIRFIELD, California — One man is dead and a woman was hurt after a domestic violence-related stabbing in Fairfield, police said. Officers responded to reports about a woman being stabbed in an apartment on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found both a woman and a man stabbed, however the man ultimately died from his injuries.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Humboldt SWAT team arrests man wanted on homicide charge out of Sacramento
EUREKA, Calif. — A coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested a man wanted for homicide out of the Sacramento area on Tuesday. Around 2:15 p.m., law enforcement could be heard over the police scanner following the suspect's vehicle on Myrtle Avenue. Shortly after, the suspect crashed the car on Mitchell Heights Drive.
KCRA.com
Family of man killed in motorcycle crash involving Sacramento police considers lawsuit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash involving a Sacramento police officer has hired a Los Angeles law firm for a possible wrongful death lawsuit against the department. Police said an officer was responding to a call about a felony in progress...
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
2 killed in Woodland car crash after vehicle drives off highway
WOODLAND, Calif. — A solo car crash in Woodland ended in the death of two people and major injuries to a third person Thanksgiving morning, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers said a Ford going at high speeds westbound on I-80 toward Mace Boulevard drove from the roadway onto...
Placer County Sheriff’s K-9 detects thousands of fentanyl pills
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop near Rocklin by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the discovery of several pounds of fentanyl on Thursday. At around 2:44 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted at the Rocklin Road exit near Interstate 80 and the detaining deputy called for his K-9, Kruger, to help search […]
KCRA.com
Woman hit, killed in North Highlands, CHP says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One woman was hit and killed in North Highlands Wednesday night, according to authorities. Find top stories from Wednesday in the video player above. The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. on Watt Avenue just south of Winona Way, the California Highway Patrol said in a...
Nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills seized in Rocklin traffic stop
ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Thursday, Nov. 17. A deputy conducted a traffic stop at the Rocklin Road exit just before 3 p.m., according to the release. The occupants of the vehicle, Jorge Vega...
KTVU FOX 2
Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run with suspected drunk driver, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspected drunk driver was arrested by Sacramento police Monday after they say he struck and killed a pedestrian earlier in the day. Police responded to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on 29th Street and Gardendale Road in the Meadowview neighborhood of Sacramento. Despite...
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
