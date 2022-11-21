Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Compensation awarded after wind farm worker froze to death
The family of a security guard who froze to death at a Scottish wind farm has been given a six-figure sum of compensation. Ronnie Alexander, 74, died in hospital after being found lying in snow at the site near New Cumnock, East Ayrshire. A construction company and his employer were...
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
Time Out Global
All the Christmas rail, tube and Overground disruption in London
If you’re one of the folk who won’t be escaping out of the city during the festive period, on top of various rail strikes, engineering work means getting public transport might not be smooth sailing. Londoners could face widespread rail disruption over Christmas as Network Rail will carry out 300 engineering projects in busy London stations. Around 95 percent of the rail network should be open as usual, but the infrastructure company recommends that travellers to ‘plan their journeys in advance’.
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
BBC
Rail disruption continues after Honiton landslip
Rail cancellations caused by a landslip and floods are continuing throughout Tuesday. The line in Devon between Axminster and Exeter St Davids was closed on Monday due to debris covering the tracks at Honiton. Network Rail reopened the line at 14:00 after teams cleared the debris away on Tuesday amid...
seafoodsource.com
BC salmon fishery on verge of commercial collapse
Low returns of wild salmon in the Canadian province of British Columbia over the summer have those involved in B.C.'s commercial fishery concerned about its future. Wild salmon species failed to return in expected numbers in some rivers this year, most notably the Fraser River. And where there were reports of strong runs, a lack of commercial infrastructure limited the harvest.
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
BBC
Holyhead: Freeport status could create 13,000 jobs - owners
Thousands of jobs could be created by making the port of Holyhead into a freeport, its owners have claimed. Shipping company Stena Line said it was working with companies that were interested in building factories on Anglesey, if freeport status was granted. Holyhead is expected to be one of five...
Reservoirs filling rapidly in deluge but hosepipe bans remain
The Autumn deluge has seen reservoir levels rise rapidly, according to water companies, but some parts of the UK remain under a hosepipe ban.In July and August, reservoirs across the north of England dropped dramatically following months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.Yorkshire Water said the county had the same amount of rainfall in September and October as it did over the whole summer, from April to the end of August, but the region is still officially classed as in drought.The firm said reservoir levels rose by 19% in the last...
BBC
Louth: Cycle park plans for area with 'poor record of physical activity'
Plans for a cycle park with a cafe, visitor centre, bike shop and classroom in Lincolnshire are set to be approved. The Wolds Cycle Park at South Willingham has received support from Sport England. Objections to the proposals have been received from the British Horse Society and Natural England among...
BBC
Lewes Cemetery runs out of burial space
A cemetery in East Sussex has run out of space for new burials. Council officials said existing bookings at Lewes Cemetery would be honoured but no more new full burials would go ahead. They said it was a "really difficult decision" to reach but "one being repeated up and down...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
BBC
New 20mph limit proposed for 114 Highland sites
Speed limits at more than 100 locations across the Highlands could be reduced from 30mph to 20mph. The move would equate to a total of 367 miles (590km) of road. Sites assessed included areas in places such as Thurso, Portree, Dingwall and Inverness. Transport Scotland has asked...
BBC
Gloucester railway underpass to close for nine months
The underpass at Gloucester Railway Station is set to close for a nine-month refurbishment project. Great Western Railway (GWR) will close the route in January to make it step-free, improve lighting and widen the northern entrance. Councillor Jeremy Hilton welcomed the news of the upgrade but said he was concerned...
BBC
Proposed power of Cornwall mayor is 'uncomfortable', George Eustice says
An MP in Cornwall has said parts of a devolution deal that would create a mayor for the county feel "uncomfortable". George Eustice, Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth, said the agreement should not be dependent on the creation of a mayor. The deal, announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, would...
Abbott plans to build $500 million infant formula plant
Abbott plans to build a $500 million infant formula facility and is boosting production at other plants as the health care company looks to increase supply in the U.S. amid ongoing shortages."We're currently in the final stages of determining the site location and will work with regulators and other experts to ensure this facility is state-of-the-art and sets a new standard for infant formula production," Robert Ford, the company's chairman and CEO told investors in an earnings call on Wednesday.The decision to invest in a new plant comes in response to an analysis that found "this country would benefit from...
