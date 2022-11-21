Read full article on original website
Related
Cruise Ship Worker Took Own Life After Not Being Allowed to Leave: Report
The crew member reportedly died shortly after the "Wonder of the Seas" ship set sail for the Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.
China’s Vanke Foundation presents fruitful green development achievements at COP27
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- China’s Vanke Foundation invited dozens of Chinese charitable organizations, institutes and industry associations to present the fruitful achievements of China’s green development at the recently concluded 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005204/en/ Wang Shi(L4), Chairman of Vanke Foundation, and other Chinese delegates called for joint action on climate change at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0