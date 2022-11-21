ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s Vanke Foundation presents fruitful green development achievements at COP27

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- China’s Vanke Foundation invited dozens of Chinese charitable organizations, institutes and industry associations to present the fruitful achievements of China’s green development at the recently concluded 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005204/en/ Wang Shi(L4), Chairman of Vanke Foundation, and other Chinese delegates called for joint action on climate change at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

