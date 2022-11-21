WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022
Food editor Jason DeRusha stopped by WCCO-TV’s “Mid Morning” this morning to chat with some of this former co-workers and discuss his Top 10 New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022 picks featured in the Nov/Dec issue on Minnesota Monthly . As part of the segment, he highlighted dishes from Khâluna in Minneapolis and Emerald Lounge in St. Paul as well as several suburban stops.
Watch the segment here: https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/video/jason-derushas-back-with-the-best-of-minnesota/
