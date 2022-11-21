ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

obxtoday.com

Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in North Carolina?

The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina

Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Steak up-closePhoto byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out, if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are great options for both a casual meal as well as a special occasion.
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Seafood dishesPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
country1037fm.com

2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina

How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
CHARLOTTE, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
ourdavie.com

Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run

Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

7 Best Ski Resorts in North Carolina (2023)

North Carolina is located in the southeastern United States. Although North Carolina isn’t known for snowy winters, the state offers some fantastic skiing. With some of the best ski areas in the eastern United States, North Carolina boasts plenty of high base elevations, breathtaking views, and sunshine. In particular,...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX8 News

Which North Carolina airports rank among the nation’s best?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – So do you have a favorite airport? If so, we bet we know what drives your choice: on-time in-and-out, the potential for cheap fares, faster security lines and cheap parking. With our busiest travel days approaching for Thanksgiving and Christmas – lookout for Sunday and Wednesday this week – The Wall […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC

