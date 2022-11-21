Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in North Carolina?
The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of North Carolina?
Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina
Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
North Carolina poll finds one kind of pie squashes all the others. What pie do you prefer for Thanksgiving?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A High Point University Poll says you have an eye for a certain holiday pie, and that piqued our palate to challenge your choice. In a poll of 1,015 adults in North Carolina conducted Nov. 10-17, exactly 1 in 4 respondents (25%) said pumpkin pie was their favorite holiday pie. […]
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Steak up-closePhoto byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out, if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are great options for both a casual meal as well as a special occasion.
North Carolina native injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay club
Hudson had just moved to Colorado in the last two weeks. Five people were killed.
6 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Seafood dishesPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
7 Best Ski Resorts in North Carolina (2023)
North Carolina is located in the southeastern United States. Although North Carolina isn’t known for snowy winters, the state offers some fantastic skiing. With some of the best ski areas in the eastern United States, North Carolina boasts plenty of high base elevations, breathtaking views, and sunshine. In particular,...
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
Which North Carolina airports rank among the nation’s best?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – So do you have a favorite airport? If so, we bet we know what drives your choice: on-time in-and-out, the potential for cheap fares, faster security lines and cheap parking. With our busiest travel days approaching for Thanksgiving and Christmas – lookout for Sunday and Wednesday this week – The Wall […]
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
