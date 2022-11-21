Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom's HART seeks winter shelter volunteers
As temperatures decline heading into the winter months, HART (Homeless Assistance Resource Team) of Folsom is preparing for its 6th Winter Shelter program to serve our unhoused neighbors in Folsom. Along with a warm, safe and secure environment each night, HART provides mentor support and other resources. The shelter can be the first step in someone's journey towards self-sufficiency and greater independence. It is a critical part of HART’s strategy to help reduce homelessness in Folsom.
goldcountrymedia.com
Holiday Shop Crawl in Downtown Auburn
Auburn’s Downtown Business Association is holding a Holiday Shop Crawl this Saturday, Nov. 26, from noon to 7 p.m., and those who are in the neighborhood looking to buy gifts for family and friends just may win a prize themselves. As part of Small Business Saturday, Downtown Business Association...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin home to thousands of small businesses
Rocklin is a small town with a big selection of small businesses to support. “If I had to guess off the top of my head, I would say we have thousands of small businesses in Rocklin,” said Rocklin Mayor Bill Halldin. “We have more small businesses than large corporations.”
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Road closures in Elk Grove Thursday and Saturday
There are two events this week in Elk Grove that will require the closure of city streets. The Gobble Wobble on Thursday and the Dickens Street Faire on Saturday. The Elk Grove Gobble Wobble, organized by Chicks in Crisis, offers Elk Grove runners and walkers a chance to burn off a few extra calories before the big feast with a 5K Family Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning, November 24. The route starts and finishes from Longleaf Drive.
goldcountrymedia.com
Time to turn on the holiday season in Auburn: Central Square Tree Lighting is Nov. 26
Jolly ol’ Saint Nick didn’t land in Auburn on Wednesday, but Nick Willick did. Auburn’s resident Christmas tree decorator was at Central Square bright and early, working his annual magic (with assistance from Don Chesney), and by the end of another cold and brilliant fall day, the lofty tree was decorated with several strings of lights and hundreds of ornaments, fully dressed for the traditional Central Square Tree Lighting celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 5:30 p.m.
goldcountrymedia.com
Gloria Ada Saaf Bilotta 8/28/1937 - 11/12/2022
Gloria Ada Saaf Bilotta, 85, of Cool, California, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 12 while holding hands with husband, Joe. Gloria was born to Carl Raphael Saaf and Hazel Swanson Saaf in Chicago, Ill on August 28, 1937. She was the youngest of three children. At the age of 10, the family relocated to Montebello, Ca. She developed a love of horses, a passion that remained throughout her life. She met her future husband, Joe, in high school; they married November 3, 1956. Their marriage produced sons Joel and Jon and daughter, Nadine.
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
Mountain Democrat
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bear River property agreement, CEO appointment on Placer Supervisors' agenda
The Placer County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review a variety of items during its Tuesday meeting. Scheduled at 9:50 a.m., the board will consider approving a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for management of day use of the Bear River Fishing Access Property (Bear River Campground) to include restroom cleaning, ranger service and trash pickup. The proposed agreement is for one year, with an automatic one-year extension, according to the staff report.
'Like a weight lifted off our shoulders' | Family celebrates new Sacramento home from Habitat for Humanity
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of families is settling into new homes in Sacramento this month after being selected for Habitat for Humanity’s program. One of the recipients is Linnzi Cannon, a single mother of four boys, originally from the Elk Grove area. This is Cannon's first time...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California judge sentences Sacramento man for tackling referee at youth soccer game
A Placer County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Sacramento man to jail time, probation and anger management courses for knocking a referee to the ground during a youth soccer game last year in Roseville. Vicente Robles Jr., 35, last month pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of battery on...
CBS News
Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire
A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
theaggie.org
How to spend a day in Davis
Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
What's "Brown Friday" and why are plumbers preparing for it?
SACRAMENTO — Plumbers near and far are gearing up for one of their busiest days of the year. It's called Brown Friday.The phrase was coined by plumbers who report a spike in calls of broken garbage disposals and clogged or leaky pipes the day after Thanksgiving. After a big meal, some people tend to throw things down the drain without thinking about the consequences. Some of those waste items can bind together, damage pipes and cause them to leak or burst. Bell Brothers, a company that provides heating, air and plumbing services, said they are expecting a higher volume of...
goldcountrymedia.com
New cafe owner to continue the legacy of providing sweets
Country Harvest Bakery & Café, soon to be called Dear Ruby, is a premiere destination for a sweet tooth. Robin Stoddard of Roseville recently purchased the Lincoln bakery and said she’s excited about her new journey. Former owner Patti Storer opened this business in 2015, bringing 30-plus years...
KCRA.com
As loved ones grieve victims of Elk Grove train crash, questions rise about pedestrian safety
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Friends and loved ones of thetwo people killed after being hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning placed candles near the railroad tracks Tuesday. "It's something that you just can't fathom," Peter Saephanh, who shared he'd known one of the victims, Duane...
KCRA.com
Video: 4 girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at Sacramento County amusement park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured.
Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
galtheraldonline.com
Villescaz concedes state senate race; Niello to represent 6th district
Paula Villescaz has conceded the race to represent state Senate District 6, which includes Galt. With her concession and a strong lead in the vote count, former Assemblymember Roger Niello is set to return to the state Legislature. Besides Galt, the redrawn 6th district includes communities to the north, east...
