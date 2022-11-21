ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

98.7 WFGR

Detroit Awarded The 2027 Final Four And Immediately Gets Clapback

The NCAA Basketball Final Four will return to Detroit's Ford Field in 2027, and not everyone is happy about it. Ford Field Was Awarded The 2027 NCAA Final Four On Tuesday. The NCAA Competition Committee announced the sites for the Final Four basketball tournament championships for the years 2027-2030 on Tuesday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
lakesarearadio.net

Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
DETROIT, MI
k1025.com

Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

SB I-275 going down to 1 lane in Wayne County; expect major delays

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Only one lane on southbound I-275 will be open through mid-December as part of the ongoing freeway rebuilding project. Crews will be switching traffic onto the newly built lanes of southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road beginning Nov. 30. This will include work on 20 entrance/exit ramps and moving barrier walls along 14 miles of the construction zone. Ramp closures start Nov. 23.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week

Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Nearly 200 workers to be hired to work Thanksgiving at Ford Field

To be a fan inside Ford Field is one thing, but to work there is another. On Monday, dozens of Lions fans got that chance at a job fair."We are having a job fair for cleaning Ford Field."Mario Kelly, founder of Believe 313, Detroit's only minority owned staffing company, says it is all part of his mission to get the city back on track."My overall mission is just to get the city back to working. That's one of my overall missions is just to help someone," Kelly says.With nearly 200 positions open for the big game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, James Kopis says he is ready become a member of the team."I'm excited. It's right before the holidays, good chance to make some money," Kopis says. "I'm really hoping to get like a picture on the field!"With $22 per hour at stake, Marquise Pope says he is signing up not only in effort to save some money but to give back."It's great opportunity to get to experience different things and give back," Pope says.Anyone interested in applying must present a valid ID, social security and be at least 18 years of age.For more information, visit https://believe313staffing.com/.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

15 Christmas Tree Farms in Metro Detroit and Beyond

The tree tends to be the centerpiece of most Christmas celebrations — it is what you gather ‘round, and the spot that Santa leaves the gifts, after all. Heading to a local Christmas Tree Farm and cutting the perfect tree is somewhat of a tradition for many Michigan families, and tons of farms in southeast […] The post 15 Christmas Tree Farms in Metro Detroit and Beyond appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia

A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia

Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
LIVONIA, MI

