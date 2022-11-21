Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
SEWA Diwali and Thanksgiving holidaysRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
City plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
Detroit Awarded The 2027 Final Four And Immediately Gets Clapback
The NCAA Basketball Final Four will return to Detroit's Ford Field in 2027, and not everyone is happy about it. Ford Field Was Awarded The 2027 NCAA Final Four On Tuesday. The NCAA Competition Committee announced the sites for the Final Four basketball tournament championships for the years 2027-2030 on Tuesday afternoon.
lakesarearadio.net
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Will Be Filming Scenes in Michigan Next Week
Beverly Hills Cop is arguably one of the most iconic movie franchises from the 1980s. Eddie Murphy already had a hugely successful career coming off of his time at Saturday Night Live, but that didn't stop him from propelling himself further into the spotlight with one of our favorite movie series.
k1025.com
Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
fox2detroit.com
SB I-275 going down to 1 lane in Wayne County; expect major delays
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Only one lane on southbound I-275 will be open through mid-December as part of the ongoing freeway rebuilding project. Crews will be switching traffic onto the newly built lanes of southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road beginning Nov. 30. This will include work on 20 entrance/exit ramps and moving barrier walls along 14 miles of the construction zone. Ramp closures start Nov. 23.
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Phoenix diverted to KCI
A plane landed safely at KCI after reports of an unusual odor in the cockpit. No injuries have been reported.
Detroit News
Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week
Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
fox2detroit.com
Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
Melvindale’s Fredi The PizzaMan lives up to the hype
The small pizzeria was praised by Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
Michigan High School Football Playoffs - How to watch the State Finals | Live Stream Info, Start Times
This is it, the final games of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season will see the best teams from all eight divisions look to achieve prep football immortality this weekend in Detroit. Many football games this postseason are live-streamed and available at MHSAA.tv or by visiting NFHSnetwork.com. Games on...
Nearly 200 workers to be hired to work Thanksgiving at Ford Field
To be a fan inside Ford Field is one thing, but to work there is another. On Monday, dozens of Lions fans got that chance at a job fair."We are having a job fair for cleaning Ford Field."Mario Kelly, founder of Believe 313, Detroit's only minority owned staffing company, says it is all part of his mission to get the city back on track."My overall mission is just to get the city back to working. That's one of my overall missions is just to help someone," Kelly says.With nearly 200 positions open for the big game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, James Kopis says he is ready become a member of the team."I'm excited. It's right before the holidays, good chance to make some money," Kopis says. "I'm really hoping to get like a picture on the field!"With $22 per hour at stake, Marquise Pope says he is signing up not only in effort to save some money but to give back."It's great opportunity to get to experience different things and give back," Pope says.Anyone interested in applying must present a valid ID, social security and be at least 18 years of age.For more information, visit https://believe313staffing.com/.
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Menjos hosting benefit concert for Club Q following horrific shooting
We’re at a loss for words to describe the revolting act of terror that took place this week at LGBT hangout spot Club Q in Colorado Springs. A shooting at the nightclub left five people dead and at least 18 others injured during Transgender Awareness Week. In solidarity, Detroit’s...
15 Christmas Tree Farms in Metro Detroit and Beyond
The tree tends to be the centerpiece of most Christmas celebrations — it is what you gather ‘round, and the spot that Santa leaves the gifts, after all. Heading to a local Christmas Tree Farm and cutting the perfect tree is somewhat of a tradition for many Michigan families, and tons of farms in southeast […] The post 15 Christmas Tree Farms in Metro Detroit and Beyond appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia
A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video captures 3 apparent drag racers spinning out, crashing into parked cars in residential Detroit neighborhood
DETROIT – In a video captured by a resident’s surveillance camera, three cars can be seen speeding through a Detroit neighborhood and crashing into parked cars, causing significant damage to the area. Just after 4:21 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, three cars appeared to be drag racing on...
HometownLife.com
Cole Lefere makes big debut in 'craziest 3 minutes' Northville hockey has seen in a while
Cole Lefere had never attended a Northville hockey home game before Tuesday night. Like not even as a fan sitting in the student section. The junior has played Tier II for Little Caesars Farmington Hills, so he's been too busy with his own hockey pursuits over the years to stop by Novi Ice Arena to cheer on his schoolmates.
HometownLife.com
Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia
Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
WTOL-TV
'I realize more strongly each day is a gift': Detroit priest reflects on boating accident that killed two others, his story of survival
Two years ago, 14 people were boating on the Detroit River when it capsized. Monsignor Charles Kosanke of the Basilica of Sainte Ann survived the accident.
