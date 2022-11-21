STILLWATER – Circumstances are a major factor when it comes to football. Injuries are one of the most influential of circmstances and a series of those have put two Oklahoma State players in position to become the kind of players with the kind of role they have dreamed of. One has been dreaming longer than he other and has had his time at Oklahoma State adversely impacted by injuries in four-star wide receiver Langston Anderson.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO