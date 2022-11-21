ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Florida vs. Florida State by the numbers: It’s over at halftime

Florida (6-5, 3-5) at No. 16 Florida State (8-3, 5-3) 6:30 p.m. CST Friday (ABC) 1 SEC team has three players with at least 560 rushing yards during the 2022 season. Florida RB Montrell Johnson has 742 yards and nine TDs on 127 rushing attempts, QB Anthony Richardson has 609 yards and nine TDs on 93 rushing attempts and RB Trevor Etienne has 576 yards and five TDs on 93 carries.
Important Saturday for Two Cowboys, One Older and the Other Ahead of His Time

STILLWATER – Circumstances are a major factor when it comes to football. Injuries are one of the most influential of circmstances and a series of those have put two Oklahoma State players in position to become the kind of players with the kind of role they have dreamed of. One has been dreaming longer than he other and has had his time at Oklahoma State adversely impacted by injuries in four-star wide receiver Langston Anderson.
FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
Pokes Report Podcast No. 43: Senior Day Preview

It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. Zach and Brian look ahead to the Senior Day match up against West Virginia and discuss the players Oklahoma State will be honoring. They also answer fan questions, which included trying to figure out which players who are walking during the Senior Day ceremony on Saturday will return for another year.
Oklahoma State’s Been Blessed With Great Specialists Recently

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has long been known for great specialists, a tradition which has been continued the past few seasons. Senior punter Tom Hutton has been so crucial for the Cowboys the past few seasons, while kicker Tanner Brown has been one of the most consistent players on the roster since arriving in Stillwater last year.
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Florida State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida soccer workforce will tackle the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, in Tallahassee, Florida for the ultimate common season soccer sport of the yr. For followers not in attendance, there will probably be some ways to catch the motion.
Senior Day and Regular Season Finale Key Match-Ups and Predictions

STILLWATER – It is Senior Day and if you are wondering at this stage of the season with the recent slide if that actually matters then talk to one of the 25 seniors that is walking, or in the case of punter Tom Hutton using crutches to wal out on the Boone Pickens Stadium turf one more time. It has been that kind of season.
Hawthorne, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Hawthorne, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pahokee HS football team will have a game with Hawthorne High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs

UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/crime/union-co-parents-charged-baby-removed-after-ingesting-drugs/. Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting …. UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested...
Giving Back with Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson moved to Gainesville in 1980 and has been an integral part of the community ever since. As the program manager for the leadership program of the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, Johnson practices what he preaches everyday by lifting where he stands and serving the Greater Gainesville community.
Homeless Gainesville veterans receive help transitioning to new homes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Elks Lodge provided previously homeless veterans with supplies they need to move into their new homes. “It is the least that I can do to give back to these men and women that have sacrificed their lives, their livelihood,” said past Elks Lodge president Dayna Miller.
