Deerfield Township, OH

Deerfield teen given suspended sentence, counseling in fatal crash that killed 2

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A teen charged in a May traffic accident that resulted in the deaths of two people has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend counseling.

The 17-year-old entered pleas of “true” — the juvenile equivalent of guilty — Oct. 24 in Mahoning County Juvenile Court to two counts of vehicular homicide, a first degree misdemeanor.

He was given a 90-day sentence on each count, but the sentence was suspended and held in abeyance, which means put on hold while the juvenile completes requirements ordered by the judge. He was ordered to attend counseling, including victim impact counseling.

The teen entered his pleas after he was charged with a May 30 crash at Bedell Road and U.S. Route 224 in Berlin Township.

Killed in the crash was Joseph Olson, 62 and Christie Olson, 60, both of Windham.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Joseph Olson was driving a motorcycle east on U.S. 224 and Christie Olson was a passenger. The teen, from Deerfield, was driving a pickup west on U.S. 224 when he failed to yield while making a left turn onto Bedell Road, colliding with the motorcycle.

Joseph Olson died at the scene while Christie Olson died at St. Elizabeth Health Center. The teen was not injured.

The Olsons were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

