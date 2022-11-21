Read full article on original website
‘Bones and All’ Review: Timothée Chalamet Makes Sparks Fly and People Die in Cannibal Road Movie
Luca Guadagnino's film feels like a mad science experiment to see if Raw can coexist with Badlands in the body of a gooey Young Adult love tale
‘The Swimmers’ Review: Syrian Drama Mixes Sports, Politics, Wartime Horrors and Happiness
Director Sally El Hosaini follows Syrian refugees who fled that country's civil war to pursue their athletic careers
‘Wednesday’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series? (Photos)
Jenna Ortega deftly darkens the show as Wednesday Addams
‘Glass Onion’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the ‘Knives Out’ Sequel? (Photos)
Each cast member adds layers to their character
‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Review: Stirring Doc Intertwines the DNA of Nan Goldin’s Art and Activism
Laura Poitras' Golden Lionwinner tracks the artist's life and her commitment to taking on the Sackler family's presence in the museum world
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Quentin Tarantino Won’t Make His Final Film Until the Movie Business Settles: ‘Is It Just Content on a Streaming Service?’ (Video)
Quentin Tarantino says he’s “not in any hurry” to make one last movie before he retires or pivots to another medium because of the volatile state of the industry. “[The business] is unrecognizable,” the writer-director said during a sit-down interview on “The Howard Stern Show.”
Gene Perret, ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Writer and ‘Three’s Company’ Producer, Dies at 85
Gene Perret, a three-time Emmy-winning writer on “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Three’s Company” producer, died on Nov. 15 at the age of 85 in his Westlake Village, California, home. Perret died of liver failure, his daughter Linda said, per The Hollywood Reporter. In a...
‘Glass Onion’ Review: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Is a Quick-Witted but Uninspired Whodunit
Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, with Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Mone also joining the cast
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale: Danielle and Michael Reveal Why They Left Paradise Together
"I knew I was not ready to get engaged," Danielle told TheWrap
Netflix Reveals ‘Kaleidoscope,’ a Series Designed to Be Watched in Any Order You Choose (Video)
This team of thieves has plotting their scheme for more than 20 years
‘Wednesday’ Review: Jenna Ortega Delightfully Seethes in Netflix’s Moody YA Mystery
Tim Burton directs the first four episodes of this "Addams Family" riff that's more "Veronica Mars" than "Sleepy Hollow"
‘Falling for Christmas’ Climbs as ‘Nope’ Debuts on Most-Streamed Movie List | Chart
Lindsay Lohan is the new queen of the holidays
‘Wakanda Forever’ Director Ryan Coogler Thanks Fans: ‘This Medium Wouldn’t Exist Without An Audience’
"Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind," the director wrote in a statement posted by Marvel Studios on Wednesday.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Creator Diane Ademu-John Exits as Co-Showrunner Ahead of Production
Ademu-John, who replaced Jon Spaihts in 2021, will remain involved as executive producer on the HBO Max project
‘Disenchanted’ Director Adam Shankman on the Struggle of Sequels: Fans Want Characters to ‘Be the Same’ as Before
The director tells TheWrap that that makes things a bit complicated
‘Devotion’ Review: Jonathan Majors Pilots a Drama That’s Searing on Racism But Rah-Rah About War
Squadrons of F4U Corsair aircraft swarming the sky in perfect formation, bullets dancing past and through them, explosions and crashes galore: J.D. Dillard’s “Devotion” is a strikingly attractive war film. Although making war look this pretty may undermine the whole “war is hell” vibe that most movies go for, “Devotion” has a more romantic notion of its central conflict. Dillard paints the Korean War as the backdrop for heroic deeds and masculine bonding, never mind the complexities of the geopolitical stage.
‘Andor’ Finally Topples ‘House of the Dragon’ on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
The ”Star Wars“ series has its best week just ahead of its first season premiere. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
New Holiday Movies and TV Specials to Watch in 2022: A Seasonal Viewing Guide
Where to watch new Christmas movies with Dolly Parton, Octavia Spencer, Rita Moreno, Freddie Prinze Jr, and more
