ELKHART COUNTY — As the next generation begins to take over responsibility on the farm, one of the duties is to have the younger partner get their Private Pesticide Applicators Permit. Any person wishing to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides on the property they own or rent is required by law to have a Private Pesticide Applicators Permit. A private applicator must pass the Pesticide Core Exam given by the Office of the Indiana State Chemist. In today’s article, I will go through the process to obtain a permit.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO