inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Presented To Dr. William Katip
WARSAW – The Salvation Army Advisory Board has presented the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Award to Dr. William “Bill” Katip, sixth President of Grace College and Seminary. Katip was named the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero for his exemplary leadership and modeling service to others in...
inkfreenews.com
KLA Cadets Learn About Philanthropy In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — The latest KLA session was held Tuesday Nov. 15, at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. KLA cadets got an overview of philanthropy in Kosciusko County from CEO Stephanie Overbey at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. President and CEO of K21 Health Foundation Rich Haddad spoke about the...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
inkfreenews.com
Salvation Army Holds Its Annual Bell Ringing Drawing
WARSAW — The Salvation Army recently held its annual Bell Ringing Drawing at the Kosciusko County Foundation. The Kosciusko County Shrine, Warsaw Breakfast Optimist, Warsaw Rotary Club, Lake City Lions Club and the Warsaw Kiwanis Club participated in the drawing. These clubs have rung bells on the Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas for many years.
inkfreenews.com
David Melton — UPDATED
David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. He was born July 20, 1965. He is survived by six children, Zach Frantz, New York, Dana Heath, Virginia, Ashley Shepherd, Warsaw, Nikole (Ryan) McCarthy, South Bend, Britny Melton, Mishawaka and Kyleigh Melton, Mishawaka; brother, Nick (Amy) Melton, Warsaw; father, David Melton Sr., Warsaw; and 15 grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Issues Trash Pickup Reminder
WARSAW – Trash collection in the city of Warsaw for Thanksgiving week will change slightly. Nov. 24, trash normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up a day earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 23. For Friday, Nov. 25, trash normally collected on that day will be picked up on...
inkfreenews.com
How To Earn A Private Pesticide Applicators Permit
ELKHART COUNTY — As the next generation begins to take over responsibility on the farm, one of the duties is to have the younger partner get their Private Pesticide Applicators Permit. Any person wishing to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides on the property they own or rent is required by law to have a Private Pesticide Applicators Permit. A private applicator must pass the Pesticide Core Exam given by the Office of the Indiana State Chemist. In today’s article, I will go through the process to obtain a permit.
inkfreenews.com
Maple Leaf Recognized At Poultry Producers Event
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler and the Indiana State Poultry Association recognized the generosity of Indiana’s poultry producers Tuesday, Nov. 22. The recognition occurred at the 75th annual Indiana state poultry recognition event at the Indiana Statehouse. Over the past year, Indiana poultry farmers have donated nearly 100 tons, or 200,000 pounds, of poultry products to Hoosiers in need.
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Hazel — PENDING
Ruth Hazel, 80, Warsaw, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Holiday Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 3
WARSAW — The staff of Titus Funeral Home is preparing for their seventh annual Holiday Remembrance Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Titus Funeral Home in Warsaw or at 2 p.m. at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. Held by the funeral home on the first Saturday...
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Town Council Hears About Grant For A Trail
The North Webster Town Council heard about a grant for a new proposed trail at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22. A trail study, paid for by the town, was performed in 2020 from the North Webster town limits north to Wawasee Middle School. Now the town can get...
inkfreenews.com
About 630 Meals Given Out Through Community Thanksgiving Dinner
WARSAW — About 630 free Thanksgiving meals were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 24, thanks to the Warsaw Elks Lodge No. 802. The organization put on the annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, with the help of American Legion Post 49 of Warsaw. Anyone, regardless of need, was welcome to get a meal, which included a roll, ham, turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, carrots, mashed potatoes and pie.
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Town Marshal Vies For County Coroner
WARSAW – Republicans will have at least three candidates to choose from when they select a new coroner for Kosciusko County. Silver Lake Town Marshal Jason McGlennen has filed his intentions to run in the Republican caucus needed to fill the vacancy after Coroner Tony Ciriello was elected to Kosciusko County Council on Nov. 8.
inkfreenews.com
Choral Program And ‘Messiah’ Singalong Dec. 11 In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — A festive “Christmas in the Village” holiday choral concert will be held with performances at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake. Directed by Dr. Ardis Faber, the program will feature numbers by...
inkfreenews.com
‘Holiday Pops’ Concert Happening Nov. 29 In Warsaw
WARSAW — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Regional Holiday Pops concert will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Warsaw Performing Arts Center auditorium. This performance of classic holiday hits is conducted by Caleb Young, guest conductor for engagement, with featured vocalist Stephanie Carlson and the Warsaw Community High School Select Chorale Members. This concert is made possible through the financial support of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Ruoff Mortgage.
inkfreenews.com
Local Painter Has Artistic Family
NORTH WEBSTER — “I’ve been drawing since I was a little kid,” stated Judy Wagner, North Webster. “It runs in the family, I guess. “Both of my parents were artistic. Mom painted and Dad could really draw. Both of my grandparents were artistic as well. Grandma Ridings painted in oils and Grandma Jackson started painting in her 90s.”
inkfreenews.com
Debbie Patton
Debbie Patton, 56, Rochester, died at 8:16 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at The Meadows of Warsaw. She was born May 25, 1966. She is survived by two sons, William (Paige) Robinson and Dakota Vogt (Taylor Biltz), both of Rochester; four grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Fuller, Missouri and Faye Matejewski, Pekin, Ill.; and a brother Donnie Payton, Mississippi.
inkfreenews.com
TCRSD Hears Update On Northshore-Eastshore Project
CROMWELL — An update on the Northshore-Eastshore drives project was given at the regular meeting of Turkey Creek Regional Sewer District Monday night, Nov. 21. The project report was presented by Anthony Carrier, an engineer with Jones and Henry, Fort Wayne. The project has entered its final stages. All...
inkfreenews.com
Joy Renier — UPDATED
Joy A. Renier, 91, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement, Winona Lake. She was born March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008. Joy lived most of her...
inkfreenews.com
Free Shots Available At State Clinic In Atwood
ATWOOD — A two-day clinic in Atwood offering free flu and COVID-19 shots began Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The clinic, run by the Indiana Department of Health, is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Atwood Community Building on East Hovey Street. The shots...
