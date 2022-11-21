Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
KSDK
Remarkably Authentic, Reliably Sourced, and Refreshingly Local: Kent Jewelry
ST. LOUIS — After a 35-year history in Rolla, Missouri, Kent Jewelry opened a second location in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. They say it's “remarkably authentic, reliably sourced, and refreshingly local” And with just one step into this business’s store – customers see just that!
KSDK
#LoveLocalSTL: Encouraging St. Louis to shop local this holiday season
ST. LOUIS — #LoveLocalSTL is an awareness campaign to encourage everyone in our region to support local businesses when shopping for the holidays. From May’s Night Market to the Experience Booklet to Black-Owned Black Friday, many of your favorite #STLMade are offering ways to shop local this holiday season.
KSDK
Secondhand Sunday: All you need to know about the sustainable shopping holiday
ST. LOUIS — You probably know about Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Secondhand Sunday? 2022 marks the inaugural celebration of the shopping holiday. Recognized by the registrar at National Day Calendar, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is a day to embrace thrifty...
KSDK
Black Friday Deals with online clothing store 'Bean Boutique'
You've heard Show Me St. Louis say it more than once now, that is, shop local this holiday season. Bean Boutique is an online clothing store based out of St. Louis. The business prides themselves on staying up with the latest trends, at an affordable price. Lindsey Been stopped by...
KSDK
Philip Johnson Salon & Spa welcomes wellness to CWE for full service self-care
ST. LOUIS - A maintenance market for all of your self care needs is sitting in the Central West End and ready to welcome you with the latest wellness services. Philip Johnson Salon and Spa is a known name in the CWE, but now that the business is under new ownership, customers can expect a fresh new list of services, too.
KSDK
Small Business Saturday Shopping at Addi Lu’s means joining a family
“We do glass engraving where we do not put it in a machine and tell a computer what to put it in, I do it all by hand,” says Stotts. “We do wood burning; we can personalize charcuterie boards where instead of putting in a machine, I hand personalize them.”
KSDK
Babes in Business STL holiday gift guide
ST. LOUIS — Babes in Business was created to bring strong and inspired women together. The organization hopes to create a community of women hustling toward their dreams and goals. Whether a business has been successful for years, or an idea that has yet to come to fruition, Babes in Business welcomes everyone!
KSDK
Find unique gifts for those on your holiday shopping list at Jewels on Hampton
Jewels on Hampton is a hidden gem in South St. Louis where you are bound to knock those items off your Holiday list. Customers can find everything from custom jewelry, diamonds, precious jewels, rare currency, even collectibles and antiques. This unique shop doubles as full-service fine jewelry store with a...
KSDK
Loyal to Local: Give the gift of cheese from Marcoot Jersey Creamery!
ST. LOUIS — Marcoot Jersey Creamery is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, products, and are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. The creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses.
KSDK
I-Team: Mail theft surging ahead of holiday season
One woman lost more than $7,000. Here's why lawmakers and postal inspectors are at odds over mail thefts that have cost victims in St. Louis thousands of dollars.
KSDK
Millions of people hitting the road for Thanksgiving this week
ST. LOUIS — Millions of Americans will be traveling across the country in the air and on the road this Thanksgiving holiday week. Although it will be busy on the roads this year, gas prices in Missouri are the cheapest they've been since February. According to AAA, the average...
KSDK
St. Louis woman shares why she continues granting Christmas wishes for kids in need
ST. LOUIS — The folks at Santa’s Helpers Inc. have a slogan that reads, “So no child is without a gift this holiday season.” With Christmas Day approaching, they are hustling to meet their goals. “Oh, we get very busy. Keeps me getting good exercise,” said...
KSDK
Lights, Camera, Animals: Dana DiPiazza previews popular, annual Wild Lights event at St. Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS - Sleigh bells are officially ringing and so are ‘jingle bears’ at the St. Louis Zoo. The popular, annual Wild Lights event is back and in full swing. Dana DiPiazza stopped by Wednesday morning to bring Show Me St. Louis viewers a sneak peek. In addition...
KSDK
Mueller Furniture supporting Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights Campaign
Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville, Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. Mueller Furniture is participating in The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign to help make sure...
KSDK
The Hawthorn on Washington Ave.
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ newest multi-use event space, The Hawthorn, opened fall of 2022 and is located in Downtown West St. Louis at 2231 Washington Avenue. This space is a versatile venue designed for special events such as weddings, galas, business events, and midsize concerts. The mid-sized venue has a standing capacity of 1,300 people and can accommodate more than 300 people for banquet seating. This space is filling a gap in the St. Louis market for mid-sized event spaces.
KSDK
Salvation Army struck by thieves just before holidays
In recent months, car-related crimes have taken off across St. Louis. Now the Salvation Army is on the growing list of victims.
KSDK
Concerns arise in the Mark Twain Neighborhood in north St. Louis
There is a long list of police calls to that neighborhood. The area is near Union and West Florissant.
KSDK
Thankful, Hopeful, Generous: Community gathers, reflects ahead of 38th annual Thanks-For-Giving Parade
ST. LOUIS - The finishing touches are being made in the kitchen and on floats in a midtown warehouse ahead of Thanksgiving in St. Louis. The 38th annual Thanks-For-Giving Parade will make its way through downtown on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24th beginning at 9 am and attendees can expect quite the visuals.
KSDK
Troubled gas station in north Florissant ordered to shut down in 30 days
There has been complaints about drug deals, robberies, and deadly shootings. Some people call the station, "Shoot'em up Shell."
KSDK
St. Louis hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian died late Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in St. Louis' Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on South 14th Street between Clark and Choteau avenues, near downtown St. Louis.
Comments / 0