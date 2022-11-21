ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 15

Finnegan Prescott
3d ago

Sickening that we allow cretins to infest OUR city. These transients don’t pay taxes, the sidewalks and streets are NOT their property.

Reply
4
Michael Hunt
3d ago

The City really needs to get rid of these homeless encampments and wacko homeless people and start enforcing the law. Tolerance makes everyone less safe

Reply(11)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kymkemp.com

Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday

Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Transient struck, killed on I-5 on-ramp in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed on a Sacramento on-ramp to Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a car was on the on-ramp to the northbound side of the freeway when the driver spotted another vehicle in front of him swerve to the right. That's when the driver noticed a pedestrian tyring to run across the lanes. The driver tried to slow down and swerve, but the pedestrian was fatally struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was not impaired at the time of the collision, CHP says. It appears that the person struck and killed was a transient, CHP says. He has not been identified and is being listed a John Doe by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office at the moment. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man hit, killed on northbound I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died overnight after being hit on northbound I-5, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP got reports of a crash around 12:15 a.m. It happened north of I Street. A car was driving on the I Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 when a vehicle ahead...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man found dead in Sacramento County Main Jail cell

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead in his cell at the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday morning during a medication call, according to officials. The 63-year-old man had been in custody since Oct. 13, 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. Officials say he tested negative for COVID-19 and they do not suspect it being a factor in his death.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
Vice

Inside One of America’s Deadliest Police Departments

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA — At just 22 years old, Sean Monterrosa was shot and killed with a silenced assault rifle, fired from the back of an unmarked police car. That made him the 33rd person killed by the Vallejo, California, police department since 2000. When police responded to reports of...
VALLEJO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Pedestrian killed on Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning

The CHP reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near I Street in Sacramento. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and cooperated with the CHP. CHP Report:. On the above date at the above time, CHP...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy