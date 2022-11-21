Read full article on original website
Finnegan Prescott
3d ago
Sickening that we allow cretins to infest OUR city. These transients don’t pay taxes, the sidewalks and streets are NOT their property.
Reply
4
Michael Hunt
3d ago
The City really needs to get rid of these homeless encampments and wacko homeless people and start enforcing the law. Tolerance makes everyone less safe
Reply(11)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on Virginia Walmart shooting, wrongful death lawsuit against Sac PD, Kevin Kiley captures house seat
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
CHP: Transient struck, killed on I-5 on-ramp in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed on a Sacramento on-ramp to Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a car was on the on-ramp to the northbound side of the freeway when the driver spotted another vehicle in front of him swerve to the right. That's when the driver noticed a pedestrian tyring to run across the lanes. The driver tried to slow down and swerve, but the pedestrian was fatally struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was not impaired at the time of the collision, CHP says. It appears that the person struck and killed was a transient, CHP says. He has not been identified and is being listed a John Doe by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office at the moment.
Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Sacramento. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the pedestrian accident.
Man hit, killed on northbound I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died overnight after being hit on northbound I-5, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP got reports of a crash around 12:15 a.m. It happened north of I Street. A car was driving on the I Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 when a vehicle ahead...
Man found dead in Sacramento County Main Jail cell
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead in his cell at the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday morning during a medication call, according to officials. The 63-year-old man had been in custody since Oct. 13, 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. Officials say he tested negative for COVID-19 and they do not suspect it being a factor in his death.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Increased push to release man on death row, teen girls rescued from roller coaster, car wheels stolen in Davis
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Police: 2 officers hurt following chase in Sacramento; search for suspect continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two officers were hurt following an early morning crash in Sacramento on Monday. Shortly after midnight, officers tried to stop a vehicle near Haggin Avenue and Nordell Way. The driver of the vehicle then led officers on a chase, Sacramento police said. During the chase, a...
Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
Inside One of America’s Deadliest Police Departments
VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA — At just 22 years old, Sean Monterrosa was shot and killed with a silenced assault rifle, fired from the back of an unmarked police car. That made him the 33rd person killed by the Vallejo, California, police department since 2000. When police responded to reports of...
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning
The CHP reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near I Street in Sacramento. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and cooperated with the CHP. CHP Report:. On the above date at the above time, CHP...
KCRA.com
Family of man killed in motorcycle crash involving Sacramento police considers lawsuit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash involving a Sacramento police officer has hired a Los Angeles law firm for a possible wrongful death lawsuit against the department. Police said an officer was responding to a call about a felony in progress...
Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
Pedestrian hit and killed in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday in Sacramento County. Around 6:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol received reports of a crash northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 43rd Avenue near South Sacramento.
KCRA.com
As loved ones grieve victims of Elk Grove train crash, questions rise about pedestrian safety
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Friends and loved ones of thetwo people killed after being hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning placed candles near the railroad tracks Tuesday. "It's something that you just can't fathom," Peter Saephanh, who shared he'd known one of the victims, Duane...
Comments / 15