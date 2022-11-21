Read full article on original website
WMBF
‘The energy is always fun’: Runners hit the pavement in 13th Annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Before hitting the Thanksgiving table, runners hit the pavement in the 13th Annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot. The race started at 8:30 a.m. and included a 5K and 10K race. Kimberly Pring said it’s a great way to start Thanksgiving before feasting on turkey...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee businesses prep for Small Business Saturday, urge people to shop local
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people may be searching for some deals on Black Friday, but stores and shops in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee hope you save some money for Small Business Saturday. The Myrtle Beach City Council proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday...
1,200+ Thanksgiving meals handed out in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,200 Thanksgiving meals were handed out Thursday in Murrells Inlet. Low Country Community Church hosts a free lunch for anyone every year. More than 200 volunteers from seven local churches helped put this year’s meal together. Preparation and budgeting started in August. Cooking began on Monday. Low Country […]
WMBF
District 10 Coffee Roaster is warming up the holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -District 10 Coffee Roasters is a small batch roaster that specializes in bringing the best tasting coffee to life. They perform a lot of trial and error and only sell products that meet their standards. You can head to their website and find more information about...
Henry County Daily Herald
Why Myrtle Beach is the Ultimate Destination for Golf—And Much More
Most golfers do their best to stay out of the sand. But on the Atlantic Coast, the 60-mile strip of beaches known as “The Grand Strand” is considered one of the best golf destinations anywhere on earth. Even grander: no matter how many bunkers you may hit on the course, there are endless ways to enjoy yourself in and out of the sand in Myrtle Beach.
BEACH BITES: Golden Egg
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Forget the golden arches, because in Surfside Beach there’s another golden location that’s serving breakfast nearly as fast, just as affordable and far more impressive. It’s the Golden Egg. Evan Bofilios and his family have been doing this breakfast stuff for a while. “A little over 31 years. Since 1991,” […]
WMBF
Hope’s Kitchen holds annual Thanksgiving celebration meal
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In North Myrtle Beach, Hope’s Kitchen is gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving celebration meal -and you’re invited. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church. A devotion begins at 6 p.m. and the meal is served at 6:30 p.m.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee rethinks allowing wind-driven shading devices next summer
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee last week decided to postpone its recent recommendation to allow wind-driven shading devices like the Shibumi Shade on the beach next summer for a trial run. Right now, wind-driven devices are only allowed in Myrtle Beach during the off-season when tourism isn’t as heavy...
WMBF
‘It was really quick’: Smooth journeys for travelers at MYR on Thanksgiving Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A quiet day before Thanksgiving at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Wednesday, with a majority of the 4,162 travelers departing taking early flights. “As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, specifically the day before it’s going to soften, with individuals who got to their...
North Myrtle Beach sees increase in visitors
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in visitors and has high expectations heading into the Christmas travel season. Cheryl Kilday, the CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach, said they are happy with the upward trend they are seeing in visitors. “Travel to North Myrtle Beach this fall has […]
WMBF
‘It’s all about giving’: Murrells Inlet church makes sure no one is alone on Thanksgiving
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One Murrells Inlet church has made sure that everyone has a table to sit at on Thanksgiving. Low Country Community Church has put on Project NOAH, which stands for No One Alone on the Holiday, for the past 15 years. Loise Goodman has spent...
WMBF
It’s Baby Fever on Grand Strand Today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our Andrew Dockery and Halley Murrow planned a surprise prank and TJ Ross and Derrion Henderson.
travelawaits.com
9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway
Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
Admission to new Surfside Beach pier will be free for first year
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach will not charge an admission fee to walk on the town’s new fishing pier during its first year of operation, a spokesman said. The unanimous vote by town council members on Tuesday means that residents and out-of-town visitors will be able to walk on the pier for free […]
wbtw.com
Black Friday shoppers prepare for rain
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we wrap up Thanksgiving festivities it is time for avid holiday shoppers to prepare for Black Friday. This year conditions are going to be less than ideal. Showers and clouds will continue into the overnight hours and for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off all night and for most of tomorrow.
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
Cherry Hill Baptist Church serves Conway community
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Conway gave back to its community by providing home-cooked meals for those in need for the first time since the pandemic. The church has been continuing this tradition since 1998. It was projected that the church would be providing anywhere from 500 to 800 meals on […]
myhorrynews.com
A Hampton hotel may be coming to the Cherry Grove Pier area
A Hampton Inn & Suites hotel may be built walking distance from the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier in North Myrtle Beach. The city's planning commission approved a major amendment to the Prince Resort Planned Development District during the Nov. 15 meeting. That amendment revised a proposal that was brought before...
multihousingnews.com
Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M
The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
WMBF
Sold out CCMF announces 2 more acts for 2023 lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Hardy and Tracy Lawrence, will be on the main stage alongside Bret Michaels, North Carolina native Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.
