Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

1,200+ Thanksgiving meals handed out in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,200 Thanksgiving meals were handed out Thursday in Murrells Inlet. Low Country Community Church hosts a free lunch for anyone every year. More than 200 volunteers from seven local churches helped put this year’s meal together. Preparation and budgeting started in August. Cooking began on Monday. Low Country […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

District 10 Coffee Roaster is warming up the holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -District 10 Coffee Roasters is a small batch roaster that specializes in bringing the best tasting coffee to life. They perform a lot of trial and error and only sell products that meet their standards. You can head to their website and find more information about...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Henry County Daily Herald

Why Myrtle Beach is the Ultimate Destination for Golf—And Much More

Most golfers do their best to stay out of the sand. But on the Atlantic Coast, the 60-mile strip of beaches known as “The Grand Strand” is considered one of the best golf destinations anywhere on earth. Even grander: no matter how many bunkers you may hit on the course, there are endless ways to enjoy yourself in and out of the sand in Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Golden Egg

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Forget the golden arches, because in Surfside Beach there’s another golden location that’s serving breakfast nearly as fast, just as affordable and far more impressive. It’s the Golden Egg. Evan Bofilios and his family have been doing this breakfast stuff for a while. “A little over 31 years. Since 1991,” […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach sees increase in visitors

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in visitors and has high expectations heading into the Christmas travel season. Cheryl Kilday, the CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach, said they are happy with the upward trend they are seeing in visitors. “Travel to North Myrtle Beach this fall has […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway

Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Black Friday shoppers prepare for rain

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we wrap up Thanksgiving festivities it is time for avid holiday shoppers to prepare for Black Friday. This year conditions are going to be less than ideal. Showers and clouds will continue into the overnight hours and for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off all night and for most of tomorrow.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Cherry Hill Baptist Church serves Conway community

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Conway gave back to its community by providing home-cooked meals for those in need for the first time since the pandemic. The church has been continuing this tradition since 1998. It was projected that the church would be providing anywhere from 500 to 800 meals on […]
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

A Hampton hotel may be coming to the Cherry Grove Pier area

A Hampton Inn & Suites hotel may be built walking distance from the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier in North Myrtle Beach. The city's planning commission approved a major amendment to the Prince Resort Planned Development District during the Nov. 15 meeting. That amendment revised a proposal that was brought before...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
multihousingnews.com

Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M

The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Sold out CCMF announces 2 more acts for 2023 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Hardy and Tracy Lawrence, will be on the main stage alongside Bret Michaels, North Carolina native Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

