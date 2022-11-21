Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON 68, SAINT MARY'S 64, OT
Percentages: FG .442, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (K.Johnson 2-4, Fuller 1-1, Menifield 1-1, Bey 1-4, Bajema 0-1, Brooks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Bajema, Bey, Meah). Turnovers: 22 (Fuller 8, Brooks 5, K.Johnson 4, Bajema 2, Kepnang 2, Meah).
DENVER 74, THE CITADEL 71
Percentages: FG .455, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Morgan 3-4, Ash 3-7, Maynard 1-5, Durr 0-1, A.Smith 0-2, Clark 0-2, McAllister 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 10 (A.Smith 3, Morgan 3, Ash, Clark, McAllister, Spence). Steals: 7 (Ash 4, Morgan 2, Clark).
No. 25 Kansas St. 77, Clemson 38
KANSAS ST. (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Gregory 6-11, J.Glenn 3-6, B.Glenn 2-7, Ebert 1-2, Dallinger 0-1, Parks 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lauterbach 1, Dallinger 1) Turnovers: 14 (J.Glenn 3, Sundell 2, Dallinger 2, Greer 2, B.Glenn 1, Gregory 1, Shematsi 1, Ebert 1, Team...
NO. 20 UCONN 83, OREGON 59
Percentages: FG .476, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Newton 5-6, Hawkins 5-14, Calcaterra 3-4, Sanogo 2-2, Karaban 2-4, Clingan 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Clingan 4, Hawkins, Karaban, Sanogo). Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 5, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Hawkins,...
XAVIER 90, FLORIDA 83
Percentages: FG .443, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Richard 4-8, Kugel 2-3, Bonham 2-7, Felder 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Fudge 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Lofton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 4, Lofton). Turnovers: 11 (Castleton 3, Felder 3, Bonham, Fudge, Lofton, M.Jones, Richard). Steals: 9...
NO. 18 ALABAMA 81, NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 70
Percentages: FG .444, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Miller 4-7, Burnett 2-2, Clowney 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Griffen 0-1, Gurley 0-4, Sears 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako 2, Miller 2, Clowney). Turnovers: 10 (Clowney 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Gurley). Steals: 6 (Clowney 3,...
BUTLER 75, BYU 70
Percentages: FG .418, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Waterman 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Williams 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Johnson 0-3, George 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Robinson 2, Ally Atiki, Saunders). Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Stewart 2, Traore 2, George, Hall, Johnson, Robinson, Waterman).
NO. 24 PURDUE 80, WEST VIRGINIA 68
Percentages: FG .511, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Gillis 2-3, Newman 2-4, Jenkins 1-1, Smith 1-1, Kaufman-Renn 1-2, Loyer 1-4, Morton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey, Kaufman-Renn, Morton). Turnovers: 17 (Edey 6, Jenkins 3, Gillis 2, Newman 2, Smith 2, Loyer, Waddell). Steals:...
West Virginia 64, Cent. Michigan 33
WEST VIRGINIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Quinerly 1-2, Smith 1-6, Watson 1-4, Nichols 1-2, Hemingway 0-2, Bates 0-2, Rogers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Watson 1, Beh 1) Turnovers: 14 (Diggs 4, Blacksten 3, Quinerly 2, Smith 2, Hemingway 1, Watson 1, Nichols 1) Steals:...
SETON HALL 70, MEMPHIS 69
Percentages: FG .451, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, K.Davis 1-2, Kennedy 1-4, Dandridge 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dandridge 2, C.Lawson, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (K.Davis 5, Dandridge 3, Lomax 3, Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, McCadden). Steals:...
No. 8 North Carolina 85, No. 18 Oregon 79
NORTH CAROLINA (5-0) Poole 4-10 3-3 11, Hodgson 5-10 6-7 21, Kelly 6-17 5-8 17, Todd-Williams 4-10 0-0 10, Ustby 9-20 1-1 19, Adams 2-2 1-4 5, Paris 1-4 0-0 2, Key 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 31-74 16-23 85. OREGON (4-1) VanSlooten 8-13 1-2 17, Kyei 4-5 0-4 8, Gray...
OKLAHOMA 69, NEBRASKA 56
Percentages: FG .509, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (T.Groves 3-3, J.Groves 2-4, Sherfield 2-5, Cortes 1-1, Hill 1-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (T.Groves 3, Uzan 2, Godwin). Turnovers: 6 (Noland 2, Sherfield 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 6 (Hill 3, Sherfield...
Arkansas 82, N. Arizona 73
ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Spencer 3-7, Poffenbarger 2-6, Barnum 0-1, Carr 0-4, Daniels 0-1, Langerman 0-1, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Dauda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dauda 3, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 18 (Daniels 4, Poffenbarger 4, Barnum 2, Carr 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Langerman 1,...
New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance
Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
Minnesota 33, New England 26
Min_Jefferson 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:40. NE_Agholor 34 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 8:21. Min_Hockenson 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:30. NE_Henry 37 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 10:54. Min_Nwangwu 97 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 10:41. NE_FG Folk 25, 6:43. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 36, 14:07. Min_Thielen...
Whiteford football in state championship at Ford Field
It all comes down to this! The two remaining high school football teams in Division 8 meet this morning at Ford Field to determine a state champion. It's a heavyweight...
UCF at USF: War on I-4 Final Score Predictions
UCF Knights at USF Bulls final score predictions.
