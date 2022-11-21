Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything Fans Need to Know From Casting News to Premiere Date
With its unpredictable twists and gripping romances, Netflix's soapy, hit drama Virgin River is returning soon with its fifth season. Viewers have become captivated by nurse practitioner Melanie Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her attempt to make a home in small-town Virgin River after moving from Los Angeles. It's dramatic in the best way possible so it's easy to see why the series has developed such a passionate fan following since it's debut on the streaming platform.
epicstream.com
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, News & Update: Production Crew Shares Optimistic Development On 'Some Of The Best Episodes' The Show's Ever Done
The cast and crew of Virgin River Season 5 celebrated the completion of filming with a dance party, which they shared on social media. Since its premiere on Netflix in 2019, fans have been intrigued by Virgin River. Based on Robyn Carr's books, the series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who relocates from Los Angeles to the little town after her life comes crashing down around her.
TV Fanatic
Kelsey Grammer Confirms David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning for Frasier Revival
As previously teased for years and then confirmed, Frasier is getting a revival series on Paramount+. Amid reports that most of the original cast would not be coming back for this new series, Kelsey Grammer is setting the record straight. The man behind the titular character has confirmed David Hyde...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
Olivia Jade Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Spark Rumors of Dating a Pro
'Dancing With the Stars' has created some couples, but sometimes, the rumors are just for drama. These contestants dealt with reports of romance on screen.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Classic Christmas Movies Guide: Where to Watch It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, Die Hard and Others
It was just two years ago that those looking to curl up next to the fire with the OG Miracle on 34th Street instead got left a lump of coal, when the Christmas classic was nowhere to be seen. Let’s avoid such Yuletide trauma this holiday season, shall we? Already, TVLine has gift-wrapped for you a joyfully thorough guide to the 150 (!) new and original holiday movies that will be coming at you via Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets. But what is Christmas without Charlie Brown’s sad little tree, the fear of shooting your eye with a Red Ryder carbine action,...
TV Fanatic
Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 8
On FBI Season 5 Episode 8, a deadly truck heist armed the killers with enough ammonium nitrate to construct a massive bomb. Maggie realized a link between the terrorist group she was working to infiltrate. Elsewhere, OA continued to worry that Maggie was hiding something about her health. Use the...
TV Fanatic
Chucky Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Chucky Actually
That was a Christmas Jake, Devon, and Lexy will remember for the rest of their lives. Several more characters are dead by the end of Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, and we have a compelling hook for Chucky Season 3. Chucky always prevails. That's a rule of thumb with this...
tvinsider.com
Paul Greene Talks New Christmas Movies, Candace Cameron-Bure & ‘When Calls the Heart’
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means chances are Paul Greene is on your TV screen. One of the staples of yuletide films has two new offerings this holiday season. First, as a jingle writer who forms a love connection with an aspiring singer played by Jessica Lowndes in I’m Glad It’s Christmas. The Great American Family movie also features the legendary Gladys Knight.
TV Fanatic
Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Teases "Something Big" and "Dangerous"
Our favorite band of heroes should get well prepared. HBO Max dropped the official trailer for Doom Patrol Season 4 Thursday -- and we have many questions. Willoughby Kipling tells the gang atop the trailer that something "very big and very dangerous is on its way" that will bring the world to an end.
Netflix New Releases: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bullet Train, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2022
Benoit Blanc's return in Glass Onion is only the beginning of what's to come in Netflix's big 2022 closer.
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Odyssey
The search for the mysterious took center stage, and that quest put Reginald through some exciting tasks. Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 showcased the quality of the show and managed to balance quirkiness and serious topics. Although the lack of some important characters was evident, the adventure Reginald...
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Art of Dying
What happens when Mary gets a call from an old family friend in need of help, but the case turns out to be a lot bigger than they thought?. On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 6, when the gang helps a retired hunter, they find out that she left out some crucial details that later prove to be a big part of what's been happening.
Every Black Friday streaming deal: $1.99 Hulu and HBO Max, $0.99 Peacock, 50% off Sling
The best Black Friday streaming deals available now include Hulu for $1.99/month, $8 monthly savings on HBO Max, 15% off Disney+, and more...
Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men And A Baby’ Becomes Basic Cable’s Most-Watched Movie of 2022
Christmas has already come early for the Hallmark Channel: Three Wise Men and a Baby has become the most-watched movie of the year to date across ad-supported cable in key demographics, according to Nielsen. Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premiered on Nov. 19 as part of Countdown to Christmas, averaged 2.9 million homes, 411,000 women 25-54, and 3.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. It was ad-supported cable’s most-watched movie of the year to-date among homes, viewers, women 18+, persons 18+, women 25-54, and women 18-34. The movie stars Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell as three brothers who find themselves caring for...
